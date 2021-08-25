The global aerospace DC-DC converter market size is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2021 to USD 1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Aircraft Type, Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Type And Region - Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130517/?utm_source=GNW





The aerospace DC-DC converter market will majorly be driven by the rise in aircraft renewals and deliveries in the forecasted year. The International Air Transportation Association forecast for air travel demand in 2021 is a 50.4% improvement compared to 2020. This will lead to an increase in the demand for manufacturing and procurement of aircraft. According to Boeing’s Outlook, long-term forecasting considering a short term for replacement and medium-term for revived growth has shown a requirement of 43,110 new airplanes by 2039. This would lead to a spike in aircraft deliveries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in commercial, freight, and defense aircraft. These new and renewed aircraft will be equipped with new technologies that consume less power and make them more efficient. This leads to the increase in the demand for aerospace electrical components such as DC-DC converters, which are used in various applications for aircrafts.



The aerospace DC-DC converter market includes major players TDK Lambda Corporation (Japan), Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Vicor Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aerospace DC-DC converter production and services globally in 2020.



Non-Isolated DC-DC Converters: The largest segment of the Aerospace DC-DC Converter market, by Type. “



The non-isolated type DC-DC converter are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.Non-isolated DC-DC converters in aerospace are used in several sub-systems of UAVs and aircrafts, such as cockpit lighting.



In the aerospace and defense industry, 10 to 20 Amp rated non-isolated DC-DC converters are used.These converters can operate in wide temperatures from -40°C to 85°C.



All DC-DC converters used in the aerospace and defense industry are of military standard. Texas Instruments’ LM5161 is one such non-isolated aerospace DC-DC converter used in UAVs.



Multiple Power Output: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC Converter market, by Output Number. “

Based on the output number, the multiple output DC-DC converters are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.Multiple output DC-DC converters in the aerospace industry are used in avionics systems in cockpits, where the same voltage level is required for driving many sub-systems.



One such sub-system is the cockpit lighting system in aircrafts. They work for input voltage ranges from 18 volts to 32 volts DC and are capable of providing output DC voltage in the range of 3.3 to 18 volts. These converters have an operating efficiency of as high as 98%. RECOM Power’s MD200 provides one 5Vdc output and two 12Vdc outputs.



Brick: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Form Factor. “

Based on the form factor, the brick DC-DC converter is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.Brick DC-DC converters offer products in different sizes, fulfilling the need for a compact DC-DC converter.



These can be further categorized into full brick, half brick, quarter brick, eighth brick, and sixteenth brick.

<28v: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Input Voltage. “

Based on the input voltage, the <28v segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. DC-DC converters work on input voltages below 28 volts; these are compact and provide single output. They are used in UAVs for applications such as controllers. Crane’s MTR 40 is one such aerospace DC-DC converter that works on 16 to 40 volts input voltage and provides 3.3 volts DC output.



15v: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Output Voltage. “

Based on output voltage, the 15v output voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.One of the applications where 15 volts DC supply is required is in the Electric Engine Controller (EEC).



These 15 volts DC-DC converters are isolated converters. Infineon’s Electronic Power Conditioner (EPC) is one such product designed to provide 15 volts regulated DC output for aircrafts.

100-250W: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Output Power. “

Based on output voltage, the 100-250W output power segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.These DC-DC converters are available in both isolated and non-isolated product types.



As they provide high output of 100-250W, they also operate under an ultra-wide range of input voltage, which is as high as 10:1 for some products.These are optimum solutions for working under harsh environmental conditions and are suitable for military and aerospace applications.



These DC-DC converters also have ecoefficiency from 80% to up to 90%. The demand for these power output DC-DC converters will rise during the forecast period with the increasing onboard electronic systems used in More Electric Aircrafts.

Environmental Control System: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Application. “

Based on application, the environmental control system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.An environmental control system is used to maintain an appropriate temperature in the cockpit.



It uses temperature sensors as an input.According to the readings of these temperature sensors, the ECS controls the environment in the cockpit.



This again is a very important control system used in planes considering the harsh external environment.The temperature sensors used are RTDs because of their capability of measuring a wide range of temperatures.



DC-DC converters are used to convert the output of RTDs into an appropriate form, which is taken as an input to the controller.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Aircraft Type. “

Based on aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Commercial UAVs include all drones that are used in non-military applications such as photography or security purposes.



North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace DC-DC Converter market.



North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the global aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.The US is one of the leaders in the aerospace DC-DC converters industry.



Major companies such as Advanced Energy(US), Vicor Corp. (US), Texas Instruments(US), Crane Co.(US), XP Power(US), Bel Fuse Inc.(US), and Astronics(US), and small-scale private companies such as Pico Electronics(US), Abbott Tech(US), VPT(US), Martek Power(US), KGS Electronics(US), SYNQOR(US), and AJ’s Power Source (US) have their headquarters in the US. The above-mentioned major players continuously invest in the R&D of new & improved designs of aerospace and defense-standard DC-DC converters.

The progress of aerospace and defense standard DC-DC converters in North America is growing because of the steady demand in the aerospace sector and the development of new and advanced UAVs. Also, the development of More Electric Aircraft (MEA) demands new and improved aerospace and military-standard DC-DC converters.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–39%; Tier 2–37%; and Tier 3–24%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–27%; and Others–38%

• By Region: North America–55%; Europe–27%; Asia Pacific–9%; and Rest of the World–9%



TDK Lambda Corporation (Japan), Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Vicor Corporation (US) are some of the leading players operating in the aerospace DC-DC converter market report.



Research Coverage

The study covers the aerospace DC-DC converter market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on aircraft type, form factor, input voltage, output voltage, output power, output number, type, application and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aerospace DC-DC converter Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and wherein aerospace DC-DC converter are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

