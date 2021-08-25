Middle East and Africa Subscription Video on Demand (VoD) Markets 2021-2025 with Focus on Turkey, South Africa, & Saudi Arabia

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subscription Video on Demand Market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), 2021 Update - Analysing Market Trends, Competitive Dynamics and Opportunities till 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an executive-level overview of the subscription video on demand (SVoD) market trends, developments, and strategies in Africa and the Middle East.

This report highlights the main growth drivers in the Africa and the Middle Eastern SVoD market, gives an overview of the regional trends for SVoD players, deep dives into the latest developments in the region, and provides an overview and set of recommendations on the positioning and future growth strategies that the different stakeholders (e.g., telcom operators and SVoD players) can adopt.



'The report analyzes the key trends and developments in the Africa and the Middle East SVoD market. It gives SVoD players, pay-TV providers and telcos insights into how to monetise the increasingly fragmented SVoD market and identify growth opportunities.

The report reviews the strategies adopted by SVoD players, pay-TV providers and telcom operators in the market, supported by three case studies on Africa and the Middle Eastan SVoD markets. The report further analyses the future demand drivers of the AME SVoD market as it continues to grow rapidly.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics in Africa and the Middle East; this section analyzes the main trends in the pay-TV and SVoD markets in Africa and the Middle East, and gives an overview of the latest market and competitive developments in the SVoD market.

Section 2: SVoD Subscription and Revenue Trends in Africa and the Middle East; provides a detailed description of the SVoD market in the region, looking at service adoption, unique subscriber evolution, and revenue evolution for the 2019-2025 period. This section also analyzes the main competitive trends driving growth in the Africa and Middle East SVoD market.

Section 3: Select Country Reviews; includes detailed descriptions of the SVoD markets in three countries, looking at service adoption, unique subscriber evolution, subscription market shares, and revenue evolution for the 2019-2025 period. This section also examines the key SVoD players in each of the three markets, their key strategies, the market demand drivers, and future growth opportunities.

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for SVoD service providers, telecom operators, and pay-TV/content providers.

Scope

The Africa and the Middle Eastern SVoD market is growing fast and with SVoD players competing over content.

SVoD platforms are competing to deliver exclusive sports, international content and local content.

The SVoD market in Africa and the Middle East will continue to grow with consumers adopting multiple SVoD subscriptions.

Telecom operators and pay-TV providers have also been moving into the SVoD space through partnerships and by extending their traditional pay-TV content delivery into SVoD.

Content aggregation remains a key strategy for SVoD players.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends in the Africa and Middle East SVoD market, helping executives understand market dynamics, determine what works and what does not, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.

The report describes the strategies and investments that SVoD players are taking to remain competitive in an increasingly fragmented market - especially in relation to content.

The report provides an overview of current SVoD growth and competitive strategies pursued by SVoD players, pay-TV providers, and telcom operators.

The report will help SVoD platforms, media companies, telecom executives, governments, and investors craft adapted strategies and policies to seize the opportunities offered by the growing SVoD market in Africa and the Middle East.

With more than fifteen charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help understand pay-TV and OTT market dynamics, and analyze key trends and strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics in Africa and the Middle East

Section 2: SVoD Subscription and Revenue Trends in Africa and the Middle East

Section 3: Select Country Reviews

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations

