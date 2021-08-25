The global satellite command and control system market is estimated to reach $32.15 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.32% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Command and Control System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Solution, Satellite Mass, Frequency Band, Orbit and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130512/?utm_source=GNW



The global satellite command and control system market has been segmented based on application, including satellite attitude control, satellite monitoring and tracking, satellite telemetry, and ground equipment monitoring and control. The satellite telemetry application segment is expected to dominate the global satellite command and control system market on account of critical data that requires to be processed received from satellites.



Satellite Command and Control System Market by End User



The global satellite command and control system market has been segmented based on end users, including commercial, military, and government.The commercial end user segment is anticipated to dominate the global satellite command and control system market.



The factors contributing to this growth are the increasing number of partnerships and contracts that government agencies are forming with commercial players for satellite monitoring as well as controlling the space assets.



Satellite Command and Control System Market by Solution



The global satellite command and control system market has been segmented based on solution including hardware and software.The hardware solution further includes space-based solution, and ground-based solution.



The hardware solution segment is expected to lead the satellite command and control system market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the critical satellite command and control hardware solutions that are used for monitoring spacecraft health and safety, manage a single satellite, multiple satellites, or constellation, provide satellite telemetry and commanding, as well as ground equipment monitoring and control.



Satellite Command and Control System Market by Region



The regions discussed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.North America is expected to dominate the global satellite command and control system market during the forecast period.



The factor attributing to the growth of this region is the high presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and providing satellite command and control system solutions. The continuous technology advancement by key players in the satellite industry is another factor contributing to the growth of the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Airbus S.A.S, BALL CORPORATION, GMV, Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Indra, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NanoAvionics, Northrop Grumman, NewSpace Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, TERMA



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space industry.



