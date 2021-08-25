New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

København V, DENMARK

To                Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S


25 August 2021        

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 32H and 32G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000953385332HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread (non-callable)01.10.2024RF
DK000953407532HDKKCibor3 + 10 bp (non-callable)01.10.2024RF
DK000953415832GDKKCibor3 + 15 bp (non-callable)01.10.2024RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

