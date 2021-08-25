New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127659/?utm_source=GNW

3% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, increasing sales of vehicles , rapid industrialization around the world, and growing automotive industry.



Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market: Market Dynamics



Increasing sales of commercial vehicles is a major factor boosting the automotive cylinder liner market. The rising demand of heavy trucks and construction equipment has resulted in an escalated demand for automotive cylinder liners. New materials are developed to enhance the durability and efficiency of engine, which are more efficient than the conventional ones used in cylinder liners.



On the other hand, availability of cheaper materials as well as the high cost of liner are acting as market restraints. In addition, continuous improvement coupled with rising expenditure on marketing and development will bring various opportunities for the growth of the automotive cylinder liner market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Cylinder Liner



The COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on manufacturing operations, and the market witnessed a slowdown due to supply chain disruptions and trade restrictions worldwide. Most projects in around the world have been postponed. Many companies are facing short-term operational problems due to supply chain constraints and the inaccessibility of factories due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



By Sales Channel



Aftermarket Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



Aftermarket companies are associated with the original equipment manufacturers to meet the complex requirements. Cylinder liners are likely wear out due to friction, corrosion, and other chemical reactions. Also, replacement is needed in most cases. Therefore, the aftermarket segment is likely to expand during the forecast period.



By Geography



Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period. The region has abundant natural reserves distributed among various parts. Increased production of light and heavy duty vehicles, owing to rising demand from various sectors is likely to fuel the demand for cylinder liners during the forecast period. The growing automotive industry is also expected to boost the regional market growth.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Cooper Corp

• Federal-Mogul LLC

• Nippon Piston Rings Co Ltd

• Bryan Automotive

• Bergmann Automotive GmbH

• Liners India Limited

• Westwood Cylinder Liner Ltd

• PT Pakarti Riken Indonesia

• Kusalava International Ltd

• Advanced Sleeve

• GKN PLC

• Melling Cylinder Sleeves

• Cnflap Engine Parts (GZ) Ltd

• India Pistons Ltd

• TPR Co. Ltd

• ZYNP Corporation

• Metallic Auto Liners

• Darton International Inc



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

