Global Organic Herbal Extracts Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

8% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, growing trend of veganism, rise in demand for clean label products, and increase in demand for natural flavors.



Global Organic Herbal Extracts Market: Market Dynamics



The ever increasing population of the world has resulted in an escalating demand for food and beverages sector. This, in turn, is driving the global organic herbal extracts. The global population has become more aware about the need to maintain healthy lifestyle. This has resulted in many consumers to incline towards natural and organic food products to maintain health and fitness which creating a huge demand for organic herbal extracts and ingredients across the globe.



On the other hand, inadequate supply of raw materials and price fluctuation are the factors hindering the growth of the market. In addition, identification of new herbs and spices in order to cater to the changing consumer preferences and tastes is providing huge opportunities for the market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Organic Herbal Extracts



The pandemic has affected the normal operations of companies and manufacturing units. However, various studies have stated the use of medicinal plant extracts against coronavirus. Researchers are working on various medicinal plant extracts to fight COVID-19. In the present scenario, it has become important to maintain immunity, along with maintaining hygiene and. Even the guidelines provided by World Health Organization (WHO) in its COVID-19 analysis suggest the world population consumes immunity-boosting foods. Hence, the demand for medicinal plant extracts carrying properties of boosting human immunity is at the surge in the pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals industry.



By Source



Fruits & Vegetables Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



Fruits and vegetables are widely consumed by the population around the world. Many fruits and vegetables are used in diverse applications. Owing to multiple functionalities and the presence of several phytochemicals, these sources are in high demand from various industries. In the food & beverages application, fruits are generally used to provide flavors and aroma which can increase its consumption.



By Geography



North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



North America is dominating the global market. Major countries of the region are the leading importers of plant extracts from Asian countries. This is expected to be driven by the development of new plant-based pharmaceuticals and the rise in the beverage industry. The population of the region is increasingly becoming health conscious and therefore it acts as the major factor driving the market growth. The change in lifestyle of the consumers also contributes to th regional market growth.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Döhler

• Oregon’s Wild Harvest

• Ransom Naturals Ltd

• Nature’s Way Products, LLC

• Sanat Products LTD.

• Martin Bauer Group

• Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd

• Natrol, LLC

• Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

• Carrubba Inc

• Select Botanical

• Blue Sky Botanics

• Synergy Flavors

• Herb Pharm

• Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

• Sabinsa Corporation

• Prakruti Products

• Kalsec Inc

• Gaia Herbs

• Naturalin Bio-Resources Co Ltd



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

