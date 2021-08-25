ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 25 AUGUST 2021 at 12.00 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kari Jussi Aho
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kari Jussi Aho
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210825105724_7
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-08-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 43 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(3): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(4): Volume: 8 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(6): Volume: 63 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
(7): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(8): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(10): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(11): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(12): Volume: 57 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(13): Volume: 132 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(14): Volume: 66 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(15): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(16): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(17): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(18): Volume: 69 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(19): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(20): Volume: 375 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(21): Volume: 128 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(22): Volume: 213 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(23): Volume: 51 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(24): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(25): Volume: 284 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(26): Volume: 178 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(27): Volume: 98 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(28): Volume: 107 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(29): Volume: 246 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(30): Volume: 102 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(31): Volume: 58 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(32): Volume: 5 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(33): Volume: 4 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(34): Volume: 10 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(35): Volume: 3 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(36): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(37): Volume: 226 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(38): Volume: 149 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(39): Volume: 258 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(40): Volume: 100 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(41): Volume: 35 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(42): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(43): Volume: 117 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(44): Volume: 150 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(45): Volume: 100 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(46): Volume: 175 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(47): Volume: 318 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(48): Volume: 142 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(49): Volume: 42 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(49): Volume: 5,755 Volume weighted average price: 34.29756 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-08-24
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 34.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 25 Volume weighted average price: 34.25 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-08-24
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 150 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 70 Unit price: 34.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 220 Volume weighted average price: 34.3 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.