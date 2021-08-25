(OUST) Ouster, Inc. Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST).



On August 9, 2021, Ouster disclosed that it had received a document subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking “documents regarding projected financial information in [the] Form S-4 registration statement filed on December 22, 2020.” Ouster started trading on the NYSE on March 12, 2021 following a SPAC transaction with Colonnade Acquisition Corp.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Ouster, Inc. shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

