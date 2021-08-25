New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microgreens Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127645/?utm_source=GNW

1% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, rising methodologies for indoor, vertical and greenhouse farming, rise in use of advanced technology in farming practices and growing awareness for premium food products.



Global Microgreens Market: Market Dynamics



Growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry is likely to drive the growth of the microgreen products during the forecast period, as microgreens-based oils and ingredients are mostly in demand due to the production of consumer items such as conditioner, shampoo and skincare cosmetic products. The rise in the adoption of farm mechanization and growth in awareness regarding the high-tech farming methods such as aeroponics, hydroponics and aquaponics are anticipated to favor the growth of the microgreens market. The growing area under greenhouse farming and rapid adoption of greenhouse farming for the cultivation of the high valued crops including microgreens are likely to favor the growth of the global microgreens industry during the forecast period.



For instance, According to Agrilyst, an intelligence platform, the distribution of greenhouses across the United States in different regions varied, but the greenhouse cultivation of microgreens was the highest in South and North East regions accounting for 71% and 59%, respectively, in 2020.



On the other hand, lack of technical standardization is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, increase in purchasing power will further boost for the microgreens market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Microgreens



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain has been adversely affected and the whole food & beverage industry is still undergoing losses. The Covid-19 pandemic impact and lockdown has severely affected the sales of microgreens due to the disrupted supply chain and closure of restaurants and grocery stores. However, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the demand for microgreens is expected to rise steadily in the coming years.



By Type



Brassicaceae Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The Brassicaceae segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to health benefits associated with brassicaceae plants like broccoli . Broccoli microgreens such as fighting inflammation, cancer prevention, improved heart health, and improved digestion. These types of microgreens rich dark greens are a great addition to any mix due to their tangy flavor. Growth in health-conscious people and awareness regarding health benefits of the broccoli microgreens are likely to surge the growth of the global microgreens market though brassicaceae microgreens segment.



By Geography



North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period. Rise and evolution of wellness focused diets, which include green vegetables salad and organic-based food items is expected to attract people toward the microgreens. In the U.S., the demand for microgreens is witnessing growth at a significant rate; owing to health benefits associated with its consumption such as reduce risk of heart diseases, chronic diseases, cancer, and Alzheimer. Vegetable growers are focusing on cultivation of microgreens along with vegetables and increasing area under protected cultivation.



