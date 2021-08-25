The mobile concrete mixers market was valued at $6,755.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $11,812.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Concrete Mixer Market by Capacity, Product Type, and Chassis Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126736/?utm_source=GNW



Major driving factors for the mobile concrete mixer market include increasing government expenditure for infrastructural development such as roads, railways, airports, tunnels, dams, residential & commercial complexes, and other civil works. In addition, easy transport of concrete through rough terrains and in remote areas is one of the major factors that drive the mobile concrete mixer market growth. Moreover, small mobile concrete mixers are suitable for municipal works that are carried out in extremely dense crowded cities. Furthermore, high yield and minimal wastage of raw material is also a driving factor for the mobile concrete mixer market. However, high investments in buying mobile concrete mixer and their regular maintenance act as major restraints for growth of the mobile concrete mixer market. On the contrary, new demand for advanced features in mobile concrete mixers and eco-friendly power for trucks are expected to act as major opportunities for growth of the mobile concrete mixer market during the forecast period.

The mobile concrete mixers market is segmented on the basis of capacity, product type, chassis type and region. On the basis of capacity, the market is divided into less than 6 m³, 6–10 m³ and above 10 m³. Depending on product type, it is classified into standard and volumetric. On the basis of chassis type, it is divided into truck and trailer. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The major players profiled in the Mobile concrete mixers market include AB Volvo, KYB Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, Navister Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, Sany Group, Schwing Stetter Group, Sinotruk, Tata Motors, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion and partnership to offer better products and services to customers in the mobile concrete mixers market.



• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging mobile concrete mixers market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth mobile concrete mixers market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

• The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.



By Capacity

o Less than 6 m³

o 6–10 m³

o Above 10 m³



By Product Type

o Standard

o Volumetric



By Chassis Type

o Truck

o Trailer



By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Key Players

AB Volvo

KYB Corporation

Liebherr-International AG

Navister Inc.

Oshkosh Corporation

Sany Group

Schwing Stetter Group

Sinotruk, Tata Motors

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

