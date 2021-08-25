The mobile concrete mixers market was valued at $6,755.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $11,812.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Concrete Mixer Market by Capacity, Product Type, and Chassis Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126736/?utm_source=GNW
Major driving factors for the mobile concrete mixer market include increasing government expenditure for infrastructural development such as roads, railways, airports, tunnels, dams, residential & commercial complexes, and other civil works. In addition, easy transport of concrete through rough terrains and in remote areas is one of the major factors that drive the mobile concrete mixer market growth. Moreover, small mobile concrete mixers are suitable for municipal works that are carried out in extremely dense crowded cities. Furthermore, high yield and minimal wastage of raw material is also a driving factor for the mobile concrete mixer market. However, high investments in buying mobile concrete mixer and their regular maintenance act as major restraints for growth of the mobile concrete mixer market. On the contrary, new demand for advanced features in mobile concrete mixers and eco-friendly power for trucks are expected to act as major opportunities for growth of the mobile concrete mixer market during the forecast period.
The mobile concrete mixers market is segmented on the basis of capacity, product type, chassis type and region. On the basis of capacity, the market is divided into less than 6 m³, 6–10 m³ and above 10 m³. Depending on product type, it is classified into standard and volumetric. On the basis of chassis type, it is divided into truck and trailer. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).
Competition analysis
The major players profiled in the Mobile concrete mixers market include AB Volvo, KYB Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, Navister Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, Sany Group, Schwing Stetter Group, Sinotruk, Tata Motors, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion and partnership to offer better products and services to customers in the mobile concrete mixers market.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging mobile concrete mixers market trends and dynamics.
• In-depth mobile concrete mixers market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.
• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.
• The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Capacity
o Less than 6 m³
o 6–10 m³
o Above 10 m³
By Product Type
o Standard
o Volumetric
By Chassis Type
o Truck
o Trailer
By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Players
AB Volvo
KYB Corporation
Liebherr-International AG
Navister Inc.
Oshkosh Corporation
Sany Group
Schwing Stetter Group
Sinotruk, Tata Motors
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
The mobile concrete mixers market was valued at $6,755.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $11,812.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030
Mobile concrete mixer is a non-stationary concrete mixing machine that uniformly mixes raw ingredients such as sand, cement, water, gravel, and sometimes binding adhesives. It than discharges mixer though outlet nozzle and allows fresh use of concrete on the construction site.
