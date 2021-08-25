Global $10+ Bn Hand Tools & Woodworking Tools Markets to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Tools & Woodworking Tools Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hand tools and woodworking tools market size is expected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2021 to USD 10.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing commercial as well as residential construction and infrastructure projects, adoption of hand tools in households for residential/DIY purposes as well as growing manufacturing setups and increasing repair and maintenance operations across the world.

However, factors such as increase in safety risks and concerns due to improper use of hand tools are restraining the market growth. On the flip side, the development of variable-size/multi-tasking single tools that cater to multiple operations might increase demand for hand tools, and increase in hand tool automation to reduce physical work might boost hand tool usage and are expected to create opportunities for the adoption of hand tools and woodworking tools in the coming years.

Moreover, the lack of all-specification/dimension hand tools for end-users to be prepared for every possible area of application acts as a challenge for the hand tools and woodworking tools market.

Online distribution channel to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Online distribution channels can be seen changing the way customers shop. They are providing customers with numerous additional benefits such as door-to-door delivery of products and provide an online display of an extensive variety of products and brands to choose from through their online e-commerce platforms. Various third-party distributors sell hand tools on the online platforms.

This helps the customers compare, evaluate, study, and select the best suitable hand tool. These online platforms has enabled many hand tool manufacturers to sell their products directly to the end customers. Large manufacturing organizations can be seen launching their online distribution channels with their e-commerce platforms.

Professional end-users to hold the largest share of hand tools and woodworking tools market by 2026

The market for the professional end-user segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. With the rising population and infrastructural development worldwide, professional applications such as plumbing, electrification, and carpentry have registered strong growth.

Additionally, growth in other industries, such as oil & gas, electronics, automotive, aerospace, energy, mining, and shipbuilding, also contribute to the growth of the professional usage of hand tools & woodworking tools with the increasing application areas.

Hand tools and woodworking tools market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

The growth of the hand tools and woodworking tools market in APAC can be attributed to the rapid industrialization and surging construction activities in the countries such as India, China, Australia, and Japan. Hand tools are highly used in both construction and industrial activities.

Even governments from the leading countries are taking initiatives towards developing infrastructural and construction plans and to bring industrial development with the increasing number of industrial plants and manufacturing units. However, the pandemic has resulted in disruptions in supply chain activities, revenue losses, and slowdown in production activities which have somehow impacted the growth of the market, eventually impacting the economy.

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Stanley Black & Decker (US), Apex Tool Group(US), Snap-On Incorporated(US), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd (China), Klein Tools (US), Husqvarna (Sweden), Akar Auto Industries Ltd. (India), and Hangzhou Great Star Industrial Co. Ltd. (China)and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Commercial as Well as Residential Construction and Infrastructure Projects

Growing Adoption of Hand Tools in Households for Residential/Diy Purposes

Growing Manufacturing Setups and Increasing Repair and Maintenance Operations

Restraints

Increase in Safety Risks and Concerns due to Improper Use of Hand Tools

Opportunities

Variable-Size/Multitasking Single Tools That Cater to Multiple Operations Might Increase the Demand for Hand Tools

Increase in Hand Tool Automation to Reduce Physical Work Might Boost Hand Tool Usage

Challenges

Lack of All-Specification/Dimension Hand Tools to be Prepared for Every Possible Area of Application

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Hand Tool Manufacturers & Assemblers

Hand Tool Retailers/Distributors

End-users

Ecosystem

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Hand & Woodworking Tool Manufacturers

Case Study Analysis

Millennium Control Systems Used Ridgid Re 6 Electrical Tool by Emerson Electric for Drilling Quick and Efficient Holes

E.M. Duggan Used Ridgid B-500 Beveller by Emerson Electric for Cutting Bevels

Technology Trends

Brushless Dc Motors

Connected Assembly Power Tools

Wireless Charging

Pneumatic Tools

Hydraulic Tools

Power-Actuated Tools

Pricing Analysis

Patent Analysis

List of Few Patents in the Hand Tools & Woodworking Tools Market, 2019-20

Market Standards

Ansi (American National Standards Institute) Standards for Hand Tools

Jis (Japanese Industrial Standards) for Hand Tools

Din (Deutsches Institut Fur Normung) Standards for Hand Tools

Osha





Companies Mentioned

Akar Auto Industries Ltd.

Apex Tool Group LLC.

Channellock, Inc.

Gray Tools Canada Inc.

Hangzhou Great Star Industrial Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

Ideal Industries

Ingersoll Rand

Jcbl Ltd.

Jetech Tool Co. Ltd.

Kirchhoff Group

Klein Tools, Inc.

Lie-Nielsen Toolworks

Martin Sprocket & Gear, Inc.

Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Ridgid Tools

Robert Bosch

Snap-On Incorporated

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Taparia Tools Ltd.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Toya S.A.

Wera Tools

Wintek Tools

Wright Tool Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xejzzd



