Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

8% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rapid growth in the online education and e-learning sector and increasing in incorporation of technology & digitalization in the healthcare industry.



Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market: Market Dynamics



Unparalleled advancements in healthcare technologies in the past decade have led to the increased need for training of personnel at both consultant and service levels in healthcare. Rapidly changing technologies in the healthcare sector resulting in increased training needs of healthcare professionals due to which the global healthcare education solutions market is gaining momentum. With the advent of technology, the healthcare systems are evolving and the need for training is propelling the growth of the market. Surging demand for online learning, rising preferences for continuing medical education will raise market growth due to strict regulatory mandates, adoption of advanced technology to fulfil training needs will likely enhance the growth of the healthcare education solutions market. The presence of stringent regulatory mandates related to CME programs globally is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.



For instance, the Higher Education Relief Package launched in April 2020 by the Australian government reduced the cost of taking short online courses thereby, providing exemptions from loan fees for domestic students for a period of six months starting in May, and guaranteed funding for domestic students.



On the other hand, the unreliable infrastructure in most developing countries is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, penetration of high-technology in the healthcare sector will further boost the healthcare education solutions market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Education Solutions



The outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the Healthcare Education Solutions Market. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the track of teaching education, forcing educational institutes to hold the classes online. As a result, the adoption of electronic education (E-education) platforms has increased such as digital conferences, webinars, medical blogs, and social media. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in telemedicine or remote patient contact consulting, which is a new standard for physicians and is now studied by most students online.



By Application



Cardiology Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The cardiology segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period. The increasing rate of initiatives taken by CME contributors and key players for organizing CME activities along with a growing number of grants from government bodies to help young professionals in the field of cardiology access quality training is expected to propel the growth of the global market.



By Geography



North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the initiatives taken by industry players and regional governments towards increasing the number of medical schools and the advancing healthcare sector. This region’s economy is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of funds and grants from the private as well as public sector along with the rising number of CME programs and a growing amount of government and personal subsidies and loans. The availability of adequate programs to train healthcare personnel for newer technologies is fuelling the healthcare education solutions market in the region.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens Healthineers

• Medtronic

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet

• Olympus Corporation

• 3M

• Fujifilm Holding Corp.

• Canon Medical System Corp.

• Stryker



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127641/?utm_source=GNW



