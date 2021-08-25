The global polyethylene films market forecast was valued at $82.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $117.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethylene Films Market by Technology, Type, Material, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126658/?utm_source=GNW

The properties of polyethylene can be divided into mechanical, compound, electrical, optical, and thermal. The polyethylene films market plays a vital role in the growth of the packaged food industry. Polyethylene films are widely utilized in curing of concrete in construction industry as it blocks the water vapor coming up from the ground underneath a building. Moreover, these films act as a vapor barrier, thus blocking the water vapor coming up from the ground underneath a building. Polyethylene film is also well-adapted to the problem of curing tilt-up wall panels. It has an additional application as a bond breaker between the wall panel and the bade slab on which it is poured.

Polyethylene film is one of the most common polymeric films used for the packaging of food & beverage products. It possesses various significant properties such as lightweight, flexible, glossy finish, moisture resistance, and other characteristics that make it suitable for food packaging. It is used to preserve food for longer durations by protecting against microorganisms and keeps the food hygienic and safe. In addition, attributed to its lightweight property the transportation of packed food & beverage products becomes easier. These factors are responsible for the growth of the polyethylene film market in the food & beverages sectors. In addition, the e-commerce sectors have witnessed a significant growth these days. According to a report published by United Nations Conference on Trade & Developments, the e-commerce share of global retail trade has increased from 14% in 2019 to 17% in 2020. Furthermore, to mitigate the risk of infection of the COVID-19 the e-commerce sectors such as Flipkart, Amazon, Alibaba, and others have started giving more importance to lightweight polyethylene film packaging to ensure contactless delivery of products. Thus, all these factors together are predicted to augment the demand for polyethylene films in the global market.

Polyethylene films are becoming a threat to the environment due to their increasing accumulation and non-biodegradable nature. Also, their wrong disposal affects the soil chemistry and reduces the fertility of the soil. Countries such as U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Africa have been most prominent among banning plastic films due to their non-biodegradable property that causes several adverse effects to both the environment and mankind. In addition, some countries in Europe such as France, Austria, Italy, and others have opted to charge a fee (tax) to limit the use of polyethylene films. These factors may hamper the growth of the polyethylene film market during the forecast period.

In the reaction of plastic waste accumulation in landfills or the natural environment, there is a rapid increase in the use of biodegradable polyethylene films. There are several methods for making it more degradable under specific conditions of oxygen, moisture, sunlight, and compost. In addition, the biodegradation of polyethylene films is enhanced by increasing their hydrophilic properties and reducing the hydrophobic polymer during its manufacturing process. Furthermore, sustainable recycling practices are also performed to reuse it for further applications such as packaging of food, medicines, personal & home care products, and others. According to a report published by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the recycling rates of polyethylene and polypropylene films may be approaching 20-40% in countries like the U.S., Australia, and Japan by 2025., which is predicted to offer potential growth opportunity for the global market during the forecast period.

The global polyethylene films market is segmented into technology, type, material, application and region.

Depending on technology, the global polyethylene films market is categorized into blow film extrusion and cast film extrusion. Based on type, the global polyethylene films market is segmented into stretch films and shrink films. Based on material, the global market is segmented into low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE).

The major applications of polyethylene films include food & beverage, agriculture, construction, household, and others. Region wise, the global polyethylene films market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global polyethylene films market profiles the leading players that include Amcor Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Printpack Inc. RKW Group, Inteplast Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

The global polyethylene films market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

1.1. Key benefits for stakeholders

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2028 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

• The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.



1.2. Key market segments

• By Technology

• Blow Film Extrusion

• Cast Film Extrusion

• By Type

• Stretch Films

• Shrink Films

• By Material

• Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• By Application

• Food & Beverage

• Agriculture

• Construction

• Household

• Others

• By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o KSA

o Rest of LAMEA



Key players in the global polyethylene films market are:

1. Amcor Ltd.

2. Berry Global Inc.

3. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

4. Klockner Pentaplast Group

5. Printpack Inc.

6. RKW Group

7. Inteplast Group

8. Sealed Air Corporation

9. Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

10. Toray Industries Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126658/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________