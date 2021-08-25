Outlook on the Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soy and milk protein ingredients market reached a value of US$ 11.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Protein plays a vital role in the everyday diet of human beings as it assists growth and healing in the body. However, as humans are incapable of producing proteins on their own, they rely on animals and plants for meeting their requirements. Some of the sources of animal proteins are milk, eggs, fish, meat, and gelatin, whereas, plant protein sources include peas, soy, rice, wheat, and canola. Amongst these, soy and milk protein products have gained immense popularity among the vegan and vegetarian consumers, respectively.



Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Industry Drivers:



One of the recent trends in the food industry is the growing consumer inclination towards protein-rich food products which has resulted in the augmented demand for soy and milk protein ingredients. This shift can be accredited to the inflating disposable incomes, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising awareness among consumers on health and wellness.



As soy protein ingredients are also rich in iron, fiber, calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B, lecithin and polyunsaturated fats, they are rapidly substituting meat and eggs in the preparation of various food products which, in turn, is strengthening the demand for these ingredients.



There has been a significant rise in the demand for milk protein ingredients from sports and fitness enthusiasts. In order to aid their muscle growth, they depend on ready-to-drink milk protein supplements, such as whey or casein. Besides this, escalating demand for functional ingredients in the preparation of infant formulas and animal feed are also contributing to the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global soy and milk protein ingredients market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

Soy Protein Ingredients

Soy Protein Isolate

Soy Protein Concentrates

Textured Soy Protein

Milk Protein Ingredients

Casein

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Milk Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolate

WPC35

Amongst these, soy protein isolate and casein represent the most popular type of soy and milk protein ingredients, respectively.



Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On a geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the soy and milk protein ingredients market, holding the largest market share.



