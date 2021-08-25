The global insulating glass window market was valued at $11,105.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,160.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulating Glass Window Market by Glazing Type, Sealant Type, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126718/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such decrease in energy & air conditioning costs, increase in awareness about sustainability, surge in global energy demand drive the growth of the global insulating glass window. Furthermore, increase in installation of insulating glass window to restrict the loss of energy and contribute in reducing energy bills notably contributes toward the growth of the global market. For instance, installation of double glazing or triple glazing windows can save up to 50% of the temperature loss compared to normal windows.

However, high initial costs and fluctuation in raw material prices are the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in government initiatives and investments toward energy-efficient building is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market player during the forecast period.

The global insulating glass window market is segmented into type, sealant type, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into glazing type and sealant type. Depending on sealant type, it is fragmented into hot melt, PIB primary sealants, polysulfide, and silicone. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into residential and nonresidential. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key companies profiled in the insulating glass window market report include AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Glaston Corporation, Saint Gobain SA, Internorm International GmbH, Sika Industry, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Viracon (US), H.B. Fuller, and Scheuten.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging insulating glass window market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

? Extensive analysis of the insulating glass window market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The global insulating glass window market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

? The key players within insulating glass window market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY GLAZING TYPE

• Double Glazing

• Triple Glazing

• Others



BY SEALANT TYPE

• Hot Melt

• PIB Primary Sealants

• Polysulfide

• Silicon



BY END USER

• Residential

• Nonresidential



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• AGC Inc.

• Central Glass Co. Ltd.

• Glaston Corporation

• Internorm International GmbH

• Viracon Inc.

• Saint Gobain SA

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Sika Industry

• H.B. Fuller

• Scheuten

