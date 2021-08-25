Worldwide Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Industry to 2026 - Value-added Services Provided by a Solar EPC Present Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market size was estimated at USD 128.59 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 143.76 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.13% to reach USD 255.62 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market was examined across Ground Mounted and Rooftop.

Based on Technology, the Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market was examined across Concentrated Solar Power and Photovoltaic.

Based on Application, the Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market was examined across Commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Utility.

Based on Geography, the Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market, including Abundant Solar Energy Inc., Adani Group, Akuo Energy SAS, ALSA Solar System LLC, Bechtel Corporation, BELECTRIC GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., Citizen Solar, Conergy Inc., Enerparc AG, Enviromena Power Systems LLC, Farella Braun + Martel LLP, First Solar, Inc., GreenSpark, Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd, Hild Energy Private Limited, juwi AG, Kaval Power Private Limited, Plethora Power Pvt. Ltd, Saur Energy, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., STRATA SOLAR, LLC, SunPower Corporation, Swinerton Builders, Inc., TBEA Co., Ltd., Topsun Co., Ltd, Trina Solar Limited, and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing environmental concerns along with strict regulatory mandates

5.1.1.2. Restructuring & refurbishment of existing electrical infrastructure

5.1.1.3. Decrease in price of photovoltaic modules for a solar construction

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Conversion efficacy of PV system technology

5.1.2.2. Fluctuation in exchange rates puts pressure

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising government support and encouragement in the emerging countries

5.1.3.2. Value-added services provided by a solar EPC

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Issues related to land acquisition, engineering, supply chain, site operations, and liaising

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Ground Mounted

6.3. Rooftop



7. Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Concentrated Solar Power

7.3. Photovoltaic



8. Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Industrial

8.4. Residential

8.5. Utility



9. Americas Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Abundant Solar Energy Inc.

13.2. Adani Group

13.3. Akuo Energy SAS

13.4. ALSA Solar System LLC

13.5. Bechtel Corporation

13.6. BELECTRIC GmbH

13.7. Canadian Solar Inc.

13.8. Citizen Solar

13.9. Conergy Inc.

13.10. Enerparc AG

13.11. Enviromena Power Systems LLC

13.12. Farella Braun + Martel LLP

13.13. First Solar, Inc.

13.14. GreenSpark

13.15. Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd

13.16. Hild Energy Private Limited

13.17. juwi AG

13.18. Kaval Power Private Limited

13.19. Plethora Power Pvt. Ltd

13.20. Saur Energy

13.21. Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd.

13.22. STRATA SOLAR, LLC

13.23. SunPower Corporation

13.24. Swinerton Builders, Inc.

13.25. TBEA Co., Ltd.

13.26. Topsun Co., Ltd

13.27. Trina Solar Limited

13.28. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.



14. Appendix

