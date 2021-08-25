Global automotive metal stamping market size to surpass USD 4 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the findings of the research literature, worldwide automotive metal stamping market attained USD 3.2 billion valuation in 2020 and is projected to register 4% CAGR over 2021-2027, subsequently reaching USD 4.21 billion by the end of the forecast timeframe.

Taking the analysis further, the document offers a truly global perspective of the market through a country-level analysis of the key regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The industry is also studied in terms of technology, process, and vehicle type to render a detailed view of the remuneration prospects. Moreover, the research piece emphasizes on the major players in this domain and breaks down their strategies to help other stakeholders in formulating effective action plans for the future.

Escalating demand for metal in manufacturing of vehicle chassis, interior & exterior parts, and transmission components along with mounting demand for passenger vehicles are the major driving forces of the market.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4082483/

For the uninitiated, automotive metal stamping is the method of processing sheet metals and molding them into various shapes and sizes as per the desired requirement and application in automobile industries. Incorporation of technologically advanced products in this process is anticipated to expand the remuneration scope of businesses functioning in this domain. For instance, D&H Industries, in September 2017, acquired 2000 Ton Mechanical Press, which can be utilized for larger tonnage applications in producing both HSLA steel as well as stainless steel.

Further, increasing usage of light-weight corrosion resistive metals will unlock new opportunities in global automotive metal stamping industry over the forecast duration. However, growing use of composites as metal substitutes is anticipated to hinder market development.

Geographical landscape overview:

Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe are considered to be the prime growth avenues in the market. Among these, Asia Pacific market is slated to show immense growth over the 2021-2027, due to surging demand for automobiles and associated activities particularly in India and China.

Meanwhile, North America market is predicted to grow at a robust growth rate in the forthcoming years, chiefly on the back of rising consumer demand for private vehicles such as cars and recreational vehicles.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/automotive-metal-stamping-market-size-research

Competitive terrain summary:

Key players impacting the overall automotive metal stamping industry trends are Interplex Industries Inc., Aro Metal Stamping Co., Clow Stamping Co., Wisconsin Metal Parts Inc., American Industrial Co., Lindy Manufacturing Co., and Manor Tool & Manufacturing Co. among others.

Experts state that development of innovative technologies, production capacity expansion, as well as other strategic moves like partnerships and mergers will help businesses gain a larger market share in the coming years.

Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market, by Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Embossing

Blanking

Flanging

Coining

Bending

Others

Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market, by Process (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Hot Stamping

Roll Forming

Sheet Metal Forming

Metal Fabrication

Others

Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market, by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market, by Geography (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Spain

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Interplex Industries Inc.

Aro Metal Stamping Co.

Clow Stamping Co.

Wisconsin Metal Parts Inc.

American Industrial Co.

Lindy Manufacturing Co.

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Co.

Alcoa Corp.

Shiloh Industries Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automobile Metal Stamping Market , by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automobile Metal Stamping Market , by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automobile Metal Stamping Market , by Process , 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automobile Metal Stamping Market , by Vehicle Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market Dynamics

3.1. Automobile Metal Stamping Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Technological advancements in metal stamping processes

3.1.1.2. Increasing demand for metal usage in the production of vehicle chassis, transmission components, interior & exterior components

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Increased use of composites as metal alternatives

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing usage of light-weight corrosion resistive metals

Chapter 4. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market , by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automobile Metal Stamping Market , Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Blanking

5.4.2. Embossing

5.4.3. Coining

5.4.4. Flanging

5.4.5. Bending

5.4.6. and Other Technologies

Chapter 6. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market , by Process

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market by Process, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market Estimates & Forecasts by Process 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Automobile Metal Stamping Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Roll forming

6.3.2. Hot Stamping

6.3.3. Sheet Metal Forming

6.3.4. Metal Fabrication

6.3.5. and Other Processes

Chapter 7. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market , by Vehicle Type

b. Market Snapshot

7.1. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market by Vehicle Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.2. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.3. Automobile Metal Stamping Market , Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Passenger Cars

7.3.2. Commercial Vehicles.

Chapter 8. Global Automobile Metal Stamping Market , Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Injection Molding Machine Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The injection molding machine market is slated to record significant gains by 2027 owing to the high product usage across various end-user industries including packaging, construction, automotive & transportation, and consumer goods among others. Injection molding machines utilizes custom-made molds to fill them out as per the specifications, manufacturing identical component copies that could be customized in a number of different ways. This industry employs a wide range of plastic material-based packages as well as containers to extend the product life and lessen the weight in transportation. In addition, manufacturers are utilizing plastic packages to improve the overall aesthetics of the product, thus, bringing out more product consumers. Subsequently, high rate of adoption of plastic in the packaging sector is likely to fuel the market size of the segment in the coming years. On the regional front, Europe is a key market for the injection molding machines and is likely to acquire a significant portion of the market. The European region accounted for more than 15% market share in 2020 and is anticipated to exhibit a promising growth rate in the times to come. Increasing healthcare expenditure and high level of automotive production in the regions are some of the growth enabling factor fueling the overall regional market.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.