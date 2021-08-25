U.S. Boiler Market to Surpass $4 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The U.S. boiler market revenue is anticipated to cross USD 4 billion by 2028 as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. on account of the increasing government spending for the healthcare sector and upgrades of the traditional heating systems. Strict government regulations to reduce carbon emissions coupled with the ongoing establishment of sustainable buildings will stimulate industry growth.

The >250 MMBtu/hr boilers segment will gain an appreciable momentum due to the rapid deployment across large-scale steel mills, food processing plants, pulp & paper plants, and petrochemical plants. Ongoing efforts toward the expansion of the existing refineries coupled with the rising demand for primary metals will stimulate the demand for high-capacity boilers. The capability of these systems to operate effectively under harsh weather conditions will energize the business landscape.

Hot-water-based boiler applications are projected to grow on account of the increasing demand for replacements for conventional equipment to fulfil the government mandates. The rising integration of digital & smart systems to improve monitoring operations will fuel industry expansion. The product offers key advantages including low cost, ease of installation, and high reliability, which in turn will fuel industry statistics.

U.S. boiler industry is growing due to the rising need for space heating in commercial buildings.

The shifting trends toward the expanding industrial developments along with an increasing urbanization rate will propel product penetration.

Key players operating across the market are A. O. Smith, Bradford White Corporation, Miura America, Fulton Boiler Works, and Columbia Boiler Company.

A positive outlook toward the establishment of new manufacturing facilities will favour the business scenario.

The global economy is severely impacted by COVID-19. Boiler units are expected to witness an elevated demand owing to the robust heating demand in several states. Government & private players are collaborating to effectively deal with the current situation.

U.S. boiler market from pacific states is set to register over 5% CAGR through 2028. The increasing infrastructural investments coupled with the ongoing refurbishment of the existing commercial buildings will complement the industry scenario. Favourable government policies toward the development of key economic sectors along with the expansion of industrial facilities including chemical, machinery, and F&B industries will further stimulate business landscape.

