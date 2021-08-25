The global blind bolts market was valued at $3,585.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,770.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blind Bolts Market by Product Type, Diameter, Grade, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126691/?utm_source=GNW

This type of structural fastener is essential for assembling structures, such as bridges and buildings, as it allows steel to be joined to steel in plates or girders.

Factors, such as rise in construction sectors and manufacture of defense & commercial aircraft, can offer lucrative growth opportunities for the blind bolts market. However, choosing right blind bolts means matching size and strength, which require expertise. This may hinder the growth of the blind bolts market during the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives and investments toward latest aircraft to solidify its defense unit can offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global blind bolts market is segmented on the basis of product type, diameter, grade, application, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into heavy duty and thin wall type. By diameter, the market is bifurcated into M8, M10, M12, M16, and Others. By grade, the market is bifurcated into Grade 8.8, Grade 10.9, and Grade 316. Depending on application, it is fragmented into aerospace, construction, marine, railway, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key companies profiled in the blind bolts market report include 3V Fasteners Company Inc., ELITE Fasteners, Inc., Henry Venables Product Ltd., Kwikbolt Limited, Arconic Corporation, PCC Fasteners, Precision Castparts Corp., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., TriMas Corporation, and BMB Fasteners.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging blind bolts market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

? Extensive analysis of the blind bolts market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The global blind bolts market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

? The key market players within the blind bolts market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the blind bolts industry.



KEY SEGMENTS



BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Heavy Duty

• Thin Wall



BY DIAMETER

• M8

• M10

• M12

• M16

• Others



BY GRADE

• 8.8

• 10.9

• 316



BY APPLICATION

• Construction

• Railway

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Others (Scaffolding, Bridges, etc.)



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Poland

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• 3V Fasteners Company Inc.

• ELITE Fasteners Inc.

• Henry Venables Product Ltd.

• Kwikbolt Limited

• Arconic Corporation

• PCC Fasteners

• Precision Castparts Corp.

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• TriMas Corporation

• BMB Fasteners

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126691/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________