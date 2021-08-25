Worldwide Aerial Work Platforms Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand Owing to Employers Penchant for Workers Safety Globally is Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerial Work Platforms Market Research Report by Propulsion Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerial Work Platforms Market size was estimated at USD 6,889.27 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,562.32 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.10% to reach USD 12,276.87 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Aerial Work Platforms to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Propulsion Type, the Aerial Work Platforms Market was examined across Diesel, Electric, Hybrid, and Petrol.

Based on Product, the Aerial Work Platforms Market was examined across Articulated Boom Lift, Crawler Lift, Scissor Lift, Spider Lift, Telescopic boom, Trailer Mounted Lift, Truck Mounted Lift, and Vertical Lift.

Based on Application, the Aerial Work Platforms Market was examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, and Telecommunication.

Based on Geography, the Aerial Work Platforms Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Aerial Work Platforms Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market, including Aichi Corporation, Dinolift OY, Holland Lift International B.V., Hunan Runshare Heavy Industry Company, Ltd., Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Linamar Corporation, Niftylift Limited, RUTHMANN GmbH & Co. KG, Socage S.r.l., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Vertimac BV, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising demand owing to employers penchant for workers safety globally

5.1.1.2. Surge in introduction of advanced technologies such as tilt sensors and automatic self-checking instruments

5.1.1.3. Rapid urbanization with development of construction and mining activities

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of trained professional

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Robust innovations and advancements to improve product capability and operational performance

5.1.3.2. Ongoing government expenditure for public infrastructure development and renovation activities such as railways and airports

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Difficulty in development and design of equipment due to dearth of raw materials

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Propulsion Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Diesel

6.3. Electric

6.4. Hybrid

6.5. Petrol



7. Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Articulated Boom Lift

7.3. Crawler Lift

7.4. Scissor Lift

7.5. Spider Lift

7.6. Telescopic boom

7.7. Trailer Mounted Lift

7.8. Truck Mounted Lift

7.9. Vertical Lift



8. Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace & Defense

8.3. Automotive & Transportation

8.4. Building, Construction & Real Estate

8.5. Energy & Utilities

8.6. Oil & Gas

8.7. Telecommunication



9. Americas Aerial Work Platforms Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Aerial Work Platforms Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aerial Work Platforms Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Aichi Corporation

13.2. Dinolift OY

13.3. Holland Lift International B.V.

13.4. Hunan Runshare Heavy Industry Company, Ltd.

13.5. Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

13.6. Linamar Corporation

13.7. Niftylift Limited

13.8. RUTHMANN GmbH & Co. KG

13.9. Socage S.r.l.

13.10. Tadano Ltd.

13.11. Terex Corporation

13.12. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

13.13. Vertimac BV

13.14. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfu2ie