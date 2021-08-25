New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Sensor Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127636/?utm_source=GNW

3% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, stringent environmental regulations, increase in air quality monitoring stations and increasing government initiatives for pollution monitoring and control.



Global Environmental Sensor Market: Market Dynamics



The rising demand for air quality monitoring and water monitoring in industries has significantly contributed to the growth of this market. Growing demand for monitoring and control, intelligent detection, and communication systems for agricultural, environmental, and industrial applications are driving the market growth. Various governments across the globe have started penalizing industries, manufacturers, and even citizens for not maintaining the desired environmental standards. This has increased the demand for utilizing various environmental sensors at different spots. Availability of sensors with open hardware that are compatible with smartphones, computers, and laptops is anticipated to increase demand for environmental sensors.



For instance, the rising air pollution from various sources leads to an increase in demand for air quality sensors. The data collected from air quality sensors would primarily help in identify polluted areas, the level of pollution, and air quality level.



On the other hand, the availability of data storage, government regulations, and the increase in the air monitoring stations are driving the demand for the global environmental sensors market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Environmental Sensor



The outbreak of COVID-19 hurt the Environmental Sensor Market. The supply chain was disrupted due to the lockdown imposed by various governments and labor shortages in these industries, that affected the environmental sensor market. The governments of several major economies have enforced lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. With lockdown in place, manufacturing activities have been affected significantly. Companies were not able to source the required labor for their operations due to travel restrictions. Even though lockdown restrictions were lifted in many regions, manufacturing companies were unable to get the required workforce due to travel restrictions.



By Sensor Type



Air Quality Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The air quality segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about indoor and outdoor air pollution levels and taking considerable measures for their control and minimization.



By Geography



Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the high investments in environmental sensors by governments in countries. Factors such as growing urbanization, rising disposable income, replacement needs, strict energy regulations, and technological innovations are driving the regional market growth. Also, the increasing number of consumer electronics and pharmaceutical companies are continuously focusing to expand their operation and manufacturing units across the region.



List of the Key Players profiled in the market Include:



• AMS AG

• Analog Devices

• Apogee Instruments

• Breeze Technologies

• Eko Instruments BV

• Eurotech SpA

• Nesa SRL

• Omega Engineering Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Powelectrics Limited

• Raritan Inc.

• Schneider Electric

• Sensirion Holding AG

• Siemens

• Texas Instruments Inc



List of the regions/countries profiled in the market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

