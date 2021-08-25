Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Generation and Region

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Research Report by Generation, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market size was estimated at USD 14.98 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 16.14 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.09% to reach USD 23.90 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Electronic Scrap Recycling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Generation, the Electronic Scrap Recycling Market was examined across IT Equipment & Handheld Devices, Large White Goods, and Small Household Appliances.

Based on Metal, the Electronic Scrap Recycling Market was examined across Ferrous, Non-ferrous, and Precious Metals.

Based on Geography, the Electronic Scrap Recycling Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electronic Scrap Recycling Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, including Boliden Group, DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, ENIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD., Glencore, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LS-Nikko Copper Inc., Mitsubishi Materials U.S.A. Corporation., MITSUI & CO., LTD., Outotec, and Ultromex Limited.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Decrease in life span of electronic devices

5.1.1.2. Rising awareness among electric and electronic product users about the environmental issues faced by landfills

5.1.1.3. Government rules and regulations for the E-waste management

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of recycling restricts e-waste management

5.1.2.2. Less number of sufficient waste collection zones

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rise in initiatives by electronic manufacturers

5.1.3.2. Availability of valuable substances in E-waste

5.1.3.3. Growing implementation of electronic waste recycling software, solutions, platforms, and systems across industry verticals

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Inefficient recycling infrastructure in developing countries

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, by Generation

6.1. Introduction

6.2. IT Equipment & Handheld Devices

6.3. Large White Goods

6.4. Small Household Appliances



7. Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, by Metal

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ferrous

7.3. Non-ferrous

7.4. Precious Metals



8. Americas Electronic Scrap Recycling Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Electronic Scrap Recycling Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electronic Scrap Recycling Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Boliden Group

12.2. DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

12.3. ENIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD.

12.4. Glencore

12.5. JXTG Holdings, Inc.

12.6. LS-Nikko Copper Inc.

12.7. Mitsubishi Materials U.S.A. Corporation.

12.8. MITSUI & CO., LTD.

12.9. Outotec

12.10. Ultromex Limited



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgvx6t