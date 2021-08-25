The global die attach machine market was valued at $1,129.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,813.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Die Attach Machine Market by Type, Technique, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126633/?utm_source=GNW



Factors such as rise in demand for electronics products; growth in demand for hybrid circuits from medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications; and growth of the semiconductor packaging industry drive the market growth. However, the fluctuation in raw material prices hinders the market growth. Furthermore, growth in usage of led circuits offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market player during the forecast period.

The global die attach machine market is segmented on the basis of type, technique, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into flip chip bonder and die bonder. Depending on technique, it is fragmented into epoxy, soft solder, sintering, eutectic, and others. On the basis of technique, it is categorized into epoxy, soft solder, sintering, eutectic, and others. Depending on application, it is fragmented into RF and MEMS, optoelectronics, logic, memory, CMOS image sensors, LED, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key companies profiled in the die attach machine market report include Anza Technology, Inc, ASM Pacific Technology Limited, BE Semiconductor Industries N.V, Dr. Tresky AG, Fasford Technology Co. Limited, Inseto UK Limited, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., MicroAssembly Technologies Limited, Palomar Technologies, and Shinkawa Limited.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging die attach machine market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2028.

? Extensive analysis of the die attach machine market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The global die attach machine market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

? The key market players within die attach machine market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the die attach machine industry.



KEY SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• Flip Chip Bonder

• Die Bonder



BY TECHNIQUE

• Epoxy

• Soft Solder

• Sintering

• Eutectic

• Others



BY APPLICATION

• RF and MEMS

• Optoelectronics

• Logic

• Memory

• CMOS Image Sensors

• LED

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• Anza Technology, Inc

• ASM Pacific Technology Limited

• BE Semiconductor Industries N.V

• Dr. Tresky AG

• Fasford Technology Co. Limited

• Inseto UK Limited

• Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

• MicroAssembly Technologies Limited

• Palomar Technologies

• Shinkawa Limited

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126633/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________