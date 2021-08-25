New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flax Seeds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127634/?utm_source=GNW

7% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of flaxseed, rising use of flax crop materials in textile and plastic industries and increasing demand for use in pet food.



Global Flax Seeds Market: Market Dynamics



Flax seeds help to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol and also help in preventing cardiovascular diseases is the major factor driving the market growth. Flax seeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid and fiber that can help prevent metabolic disorders such as dyslipidemia, and insulin resistance. The increasing awareness among the people about healthier food products is driving the market growth. It contains more than 50% of linolenic acid and offer numerous health benefits. The increased trade between countries and the acceptability of products by people across the world is fueling market growth.



For instance, in September 2016, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company launched “Onavita” flaxseed oil. Onavita is a non-GMO and fully refined flaxseed oil that provides a cost-effective solution for customers and it suitable for vegans and vegetarians.



On the other hand, flaxseed contains vitamin E which reduces the effect of free radicals on the scalp, helping with faster & healthy hair growth. Flaxseed consumption helps reduce depression and nourishes the functioning of the nerves are driving the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19 on Flax Seeds



The COVID-19 had a significant impact on the flaxseed market. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations, travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed, all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the Flax Seeds market. The outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the supply chain of flaxseeds in the international market. During Covid-19, there has been a huge surge of demand for Flaxseed due to the increasing health awareness among consumers. The sudden increase in demand has made it difficult for the producers to meet the demand due to the unavailability of agricultural inputs.



By Product



Ground Seed (Milled) Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The ground seed (milled) segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period. Ground flaxseed helps in reducing the risk of diabetes, stroke, cancer, and heart diseases. In addition, nutritional contents such as omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids help in improving body functionality. Ground flaxseed is also a good source of protein and contains a significant amount of all nine amino acids. Also, the consumption of ground flaxseeds helps reducing depression, further improving nerve functions.



By Geography



Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast due to increasing demand from the developed countries and increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of flax seeds. Asia-Pacific is the large flax seed-producing region. Flaxseed oil is largely consumed in the region as it reduces cholesterol and blood sugar in human beings.



List of the Key Players profiled in the market Include:



• AgMotion Speciality Grains

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.

• CanMAr Grain Products Ltd

• Cargill Incorporated

• Flax Farm Ltd

• Linwoods Health Foods

• Prairie Flax Products Inc.

• Richardson International Ltd

• S.S Johnson Seeds

• Shape Foods Inc.

• Simosis International

• Stokke Seeds

• Sunnyville Farms Ltd

• TA Foods Ltd



List of the regions/countries profiled in the market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127634/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________