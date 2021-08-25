The global personal 3D printers market size was $1.69 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.44 billion by 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal 3D Printers Market By Type, Material, Technology, Form, Additive Manufacturing Process, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126738/?utm_source=GNW

These printers feature extremely fine resin prints, utilizing a liquid base which is solidified using a UV light to create the solid objects. Personal 3D printers differ from professional-grade printers, in that they are much less expensive and the software needed to run them is much more user-friendly.

The applications of 3D printers are developing rapidly as they can achieve greater speed with higher precision and finer resolution. These features combined have brought 3D printing technology on a verge of revolution where the market is ready to transform from niche status to becoming a feasible choice to traditional manufacturing process in various applications.

Implementation of additive manufacturing would help industries improve the productivity of material by eliminating the wastage that occurs during production process. 3D printers finds its application in various industries namely education, entertainment, photography, architecture, fashion & jewelry, and others. The printing materials discussed in this report include various types of polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics, and others.

The prominent factors that drive the growth of the personal 3D printers market include high demand for 3D printing in dental industry, government initiatives toward the adoption of 3D printing technology, and capability to offer customized products. However, lack of skilled labor hampers its adoption, which is expected to pose a major threat to the global personal 3D printers market. However, growing adoption of 3D printers in several industries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market growth.

The global personal 3D printers market is analyzed by type, material, technology, form, additive manufacturing process, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of material, it is analyzed across plastic (thermoplastics (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), nylon, and others) and photopolymers)), metal, ceramic, resins, and other. Based on technology, it is fragmented into fused deposition modeling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), continuous liquid interface production (CLIP), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective deposition lamination, multi jet fusion, polyjet, selective laser melting (SLM), and others.

On the basis of form, it is classified into filament, powder, and liquids. Based on additive manufacturing process, the market is categorized into material extrusion, powder bed fusion, photopolymerisation, material jetting, and sheet lamination. The applications covered in this study include education, entertainment, photography, architecture, fashion & jewelry, and others.

Based on region, the global wireless charging market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Stratasys, Ltd (Israel), GE Additive (U.S.), Glowforge, Inc. (U.S.), Optomec, Inc. (U.S.), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), and The ExOne Company (U.S.).



Personal 3D Printers Market Key Segments



By Type

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Material

• Plastic

o Thermoplastics

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Nylon

Others

o Photopolymers

• Metal

• Ceramic

• Resins

• Others



By Technology

• Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

• Stereolithography (SLA)

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Continuous liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

• Selective Deposition Lamination

• Multi Jet Fusion

• Polyjet

• Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

• others



By Form

• Filament

• Powder

• Liquids



By Additive Manufacturing Process

• Material Extrusion

• Powder Bed Fusion

• Photopolymerisation

• Material Jetting

• Sheet Lamination



By Application

• Education

• Entertainment

• Photography

• Architecture

• Fashion & Jewelry

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Market Players

• 3D Systems Corporation

• EnvisionTEC GmbH

• EOS GmbH

• GE Additive

• Glowforge, Inc.

• Optomec, Inc.

• Prodways Group

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• Stratasys, Ltd.

• The ExOne Company





