Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a form of prenatal screening conducted on a pregnant woman's blood sample to detect the presence of fetal abnormalities. The test is primarily used to diagnose genetic disorders such as Down syndrome (or trisomy 21), Edwards syndrome (or trisomy 18), Patau syndrome (or trisomy 13) and Turner syndrome, by analyzing DNA fragments in the mother's blood. The procedure eliminates the need for various precarious and invasive procedures, such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and can be performed after nine weeks of pregnancy.



The growing prevalence of genetic disorders of the fetus is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of life sciences and healthcare industry is also providing a boost to the market. For instance, the development of DNA sequencing technologies, regenerative medicines and breakthroughs in molecular research have created immense possibilities to combat the chances of any serious disease at the primitive stage itself. Additionally, the increasing acceptance rate for prenatal testing, along with rising health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits and significance of such testing among the masses, is also driving the market growth.

Healthcare providers, as well as expecting parents, are adopting alternatives to diagnose other genetic disorders, including spina bifida, cleft palate, and sickle cell anemia, and treat them in the early stages of fetal development. Moreover, the shifting trend toward childbearing at high maternal age (35 years or older) is also positively impacting the market growth. Advancing maternal age can lead to numerous health complications, such as high blood pressure, reduced fertility, risk of miscarriage and increased risk of chromosomal anomalies in the fetus. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global non-invasive prenatal testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables

Instruments

Breakup by Test Type:

Materni 21

Harmony

Panaroma

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Breakup by Technology:

NGS

WGS

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

Others

Breakup by Application:

Trisomy

Microdeletions Syndrome

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top non invasive prenatal testing companies key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Berry Genetics Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Igenomix, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation, Natera Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yourgene Health, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Consumables

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Test Type

7.1 Materni 21

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Harmony

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Panaroma

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Verifi

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 NIFTY

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 NGS

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 WGS

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Method

9.1 Ultrasound Detection

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Biochemical Screening Tests

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Other Tests

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Trisomy

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Microdeletion Syndrome

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by End-User

11.1 Hospitals

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Others

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Berry Genetics, Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.4 Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 GE Healthcare

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Igenomix

16.3.7.1 Company. Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.8 Illumina, Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Laboratory Corporation

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Natera, Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.11 Perkinelmer, Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.13 Yourgene Health

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials



