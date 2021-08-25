New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immersion Cooling Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127633/?utm_source=GNW

6% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, increasing demand for compact and noise-free solutions, growing need for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions and adoption in low-density data centers.



Global Immersion Cooling Market: Market Dynamics



The increase in the number of hyper-scale data centers is the major factor driving the market as hyper-scale data centers are broadly used in different industries to amplify memory, networking infrastructure, computing ability, or storage resources. The increasing need for cost-effective cooling solutions, increasing density of server racks, and the increasing need for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions are the major factors driving the market growth.



For instance, the Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) by the U.S. government encourages organizations & agencies to improve energy efficiency in data centers through its Center of Expertise (CoE). As cooling systems account for 30% to 60% of the energy consumption in data centers, operators are focusing on implementing advanced cooling technologies to maintain efficiency.



On the other hand, it reduces the noise in server rooms. Also, immersion cooling prevents information technology equipment from environmental contaminants such as dust and sulfur will further fuel the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19 on Immersion Cooling



COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the immersion cooling market for data centers. As a result of the pandemic immersion cooling market will grow faster. Immersion Cooling in Data Centers companies are likely to develop effective crisis-management strategies. The demand for the data centers have increased due to the factors such as most of the global workforce and students are now working and learning from home. All communications with the outside world have shifted to online. The demand for online schooling, video conferencing, social networking, and platforms to support remote working is increasing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprise activities such as data center consolidation were on hold due to outbreak of coronavirus.



By Type



Single-Phase Immersion Cooling Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The single-phase immersion cooling segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period as it is a simple, and efficient method of cooling electrical components, devices, and sub-systems. Single-phase immersion cooling offers dramatically lower upfront costs due to its simple design, and lower coolant costs.



By Geography



North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the presence of many data centers and increasing demand for advanced technologies in the region. As the chips densities are growing, the data center are facing severe problems related to cooling, and hence, they are adopting immersion cooling as it is a perfect fit for high-density data centers. US and Canada are the major consumers of immersion cooling in this region.



List of the Key Players profiled in the market Include:



• Allied Control Ltd

• Asperitas

• DCX–The Liquid Cooling Company

• DownUnder GeoSolutions Pty Ltd

• DUG Technology

• Engineered Fluids

• ExaScaler Inc

• Fujitsu Limited

• Green revolution Cooling Inc

• Iceotope Technologies Ltd

• LiquidCool Solutions Inc

• Midas Green Technologies

• SixtyOneC Technology Corporation

• Submer Technologies

• TIEMMERS



List of the regions/countries profiled in the market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127633/?utm_source=GNW



