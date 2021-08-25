New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Public Safety LTE Market By Type, Infrastructure, Service, Deployment Model, and Application and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126737/?utm_source=GNW



Public safety long-term evolution (LTE) networks are playing a vital part to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. In the U.S., for instance, FirstNet communication is being widely used to offer location services, video, data, and voice for medical personnel and first responders.

Mobile broadband networks built with fourth-generation LTE technology are being introduced globally.

The growth of the global public safety LTE market is driven by increase in investments to improve network connectivity and rise in network dependency for crucial public welfare and economical activities. However, higher implementation and maintenance costs and limited spectrum availability hamper the market growth. Conversely, rapid digitalization and advancements in the field of LTE network technology are anticipated to offer potential growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The public safety LTE market is segmented into type, infrastructure, services, deployment model , application, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into infrastructure and services. By infrastructure, it is categorized into evolved UMTS terrestrial radio access network (E-UTRAN), evolved packet core (EPC) and end-use devices. On the basis of service, it is segregated into consulting services, integration services, maintenance services, and other services. As per deployment model, it is fragmented into private LTE, commercial LTE, and hybrid LTE. The applications covered in the study include law enforcement & border control, firefighting services, emergency medical services, and disaster management. According to end user, the market is differentiated into public safety agencies, industrial, transport, and utilities. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are General Dynamics Corporation , Airbus SE, Motorola Solutions, Inc, Nokia Corporation, Harris Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Bittium Corporation , AT&T Inc. , Hytera, and Cobham Wireless.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the public safety LTE market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of public safety LTE market for the period 2020–2027 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

• Infrastructure

• Services



By Infrastructure

• Evolved UMTS Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN)

• Evolved Packet Core (EPC)

• End-use Devices



By Service

• Consulting Services

• Integration Services

• Maintenance Services

• Other Services



By Deployment Model

• Private LTE

• Commercial LTE

• Hybrid LTE

• Others



By Applications

• Law Enforcement & Border Control

• Firefighting Services

• Emergency Medical Services

• Disaster Management



By End User

• Public Safety Agencies

• Industrial

• Transport

• Utilities



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• GENERAL DYNAMICS

• AIRBUS

• MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

• NOKIA

• HARRIS

• HUAWEI

• BITTIUM

• AT&T

• HYTERA

• COBHAM WIRELESS

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________