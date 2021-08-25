Worldwide Online Food Delivery Packaging Industry to 2026 - Featuring Berry Global, Novolex Holdings and Genpak Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Food Delivery Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online food delivery packaging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Online food delivery packaging refers to a packaging solution for the online-ordered food that majorly comprises of boxes, bags, bottles, wraps, cups, and plastic trays. The packaging ensures food safety by offering barrier protection against exposure, provides efficient handling, convenience in delivery as well as helps in branding and advertising. Owing to this, online food delivery packaging plays a vital role in providing out of the restaurant dining experience.



In recent times, the prevalent trend of on-the-go food consumption, coupled with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), has positively influenced online food delivery services. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns, along with the formulation of stringent government regulations against single-use plastic, have led to the introduction of recyclable packaging materials. Owing to this, various manufacturers have launched innovative and eco-friendly solutions, employing materials such as aluminum and paper, to cater to the growing need for sustainable packaging. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the online food delivery packaging market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global online food delivery packaging market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Product Type:

Containers

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly lactic Acid (PLA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Paper and Paperboard

Aluminium

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Dart Container Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack, Gold Plast SPA, Anchor Packaging Inc., Huhtamaki, Berry Global Group Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Novolex Holdings Inc., Be Green Packaging, and Genpak LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global online food delivery packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online food delivery packaging market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global online food delivery packaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Food Delivery Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Containers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Plates

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Bowls

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Cups

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Plastic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.1.2.2 Poly lactic Acid (PLA)

7.1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

7.1.2.4 Polystyrene (PS)

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Paper and Paperboard

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aluminium

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Dart Container Corporation

12.3.1.1 Company Overview

12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.1.3 Financials

12.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.2 Georgia-Pacific LLC

12.3.2.1 Company Overview

12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.2.3 Financials

12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.3 Pactiv LLC

12.3.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.3.3 Financials

12.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.4 D&W Fine Pack

12.3.4.1 Company Overview

12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.4.3 Financials

12.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.5 Anchor Packaging Inc.

12.3.5.1 Company Overview

12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.5.3 Financials

12.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Huhtamaki

12.3.6.1 Company Overview

12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.6.3 Financials

12.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.7 Berry Global Group Inc.

12.3.7.1 Company Overview

12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.7.3 Financials

12.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.8 Graphic Packaging Holding Company

12.3.8.1 Company Overview

12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.8.3 Financials

12.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.9 Novolex Holdings Inc.

12.3.9.1 Company Overview

12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.9.3 Financials

12.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.10 Genpak LLC.

12.3.10.1 Company Overview

12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.10.3 Financials

12.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.11 Be Green Packaging

12.3.11.1 Company Overview

12.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.11.3 Financials

12.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.12 Gold Plast SPA

12.3.12.1 Company Overview

12.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.12.3 Financials

12.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amr25e