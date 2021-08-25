Human Immunodeficiency Virus Treatment Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), Nucleoside and nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), Protease Inhibitors (PIs), Integrase Inhibitor, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026”, Fortune Business Insights incorporates a fine analysis of this fledgling market. In the report is also contained a comprehensive assessment of various factors and regional dynamics that will shape the market in the future.

With incidence rate of HIV/AIDS steadily climbing, the global human immunodeficiency virus treatment market is set to witness an exceptional growth period. In 2018, UNAIDS estimated that 37.9 million people are living with HIV globally, while 1.7 million people have been newly infected by the disease. More importantly, AIDS-related deaths around the world have been accounted at 770,000 in 2018. As the disease becomes more widespread, especially in low and middle income countries where healthcare infrastructure is not well-developed, the demand for HIV treatment will spike. For example, the WHO states that African countries are the most severely affected by HIV, with the disease infecting 1 out of every 25 adults. These figures indicate that there is likely to be a rapid expansion of the global human immunodeficiency virus treatment market size in the stipulated period.





Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a viral infection that destroys the immune system. The immune system plays a critical role in maintaining the human health as it wards off infections through the production of antibodies. When HIV is left untreated, it attacks and kills CD4 cells. As the infection progresses, it kills more cells and the affected person becomes highly susceptible to various other infections and cancers. HIV is transmitted through different mediums including breast milk, semen, blood, and vaginal and rectal fluids. The most advanced stage of HIV is Acute Immunodeficiency Syndrome or AIDS.

Increasing Access to Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) to Further Fuel the Market

Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) is the treatment for HIV which involves the use of two or more drugs. The drugs decrease the number of virus cells and simultaneously increase the number of immune cells. While the therapy does not cure the disease, it slows down its progression in the body. The global human immunodeficiency virus treatment market is set to gain from the improved access to ART in recent years. For example, according to the WHO, the number people accessing ART has risen dramatically from just 2 million in 2005 to 23.3 million in 2018. The largest spike has been in Africa where about 16.3 million are on ART in 2018. This factor can accelerate the expansion of the global human immunodeficiency virus treatment market size in the coming decade.





Large Patient Pool to Drive the Market in Africa and the Middle East

The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to register a reasonably CAGR in the global human immunodeficiency virus treatment market. The main reason for this being a high percentage of the population living with HIV in these regions where the demand for ART is expected to grow. In North America, government authorities, such as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, are actively spreading awareness about HIV. As a result, the region will dominate the global human immunodeficiency virus treatment market share in the forecast period.

Regulatory Approvals and Rising Research Activities to Fuel the Competition in the Market

Competition in the global human immunodeficiency virus treatment market is expected to intensify with the increasing number of regulatory clearances to innovative products. For instance, in April 2019, the FDA cleared ViiV Healthcare’s once-daily, single-tablet regimen, Dovato, for the treating HIV-1 infection in adults. Moreover, research into developing HIV therapy drugs will fuel the global human immunodeficiency virus treatment market revenue. For example, a single-dose capsule capable of delivering a week’s dosage of HIV medicine was recently developed by the Massachussetts Institute of Technology (MIT).





Fortune Business Insights covers some of the key players in the market:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Abbott

ViiV Healthcare

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company





