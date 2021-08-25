New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supply Chain Security Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127628/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing usage of big data in order to ease the supply chain analytics, the emergence of a closed-loop supply chain and rising demand from emerging economics.



Global Supply Chain Security Market: Market Dynamics



Adoption of supply chain security software in various industries drives the market, as this software assist industries in providing equilibrium between supply and demand. Supply chain security is a supply chain management that is focused on minimizing risk for logistics, supply chain as well as transportation management system. The factors driving the market growth are increasing need for healthcare supply chain security, rising IoT devices in the supply chain and increasing awareness about advantages offered by supply chain security across the world.



On the other hand, the increasing variants of cyberattacks globally and budgetary constraints among small and emerging startups are likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, high adoption of automation technology and others across the value chain will further boost the Supply Chain Security market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain Security



COVID-19 has compelled the need to reduce global supply chain vulnerabilities through intelligent workflows. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, various governments and regulatory authorities have mandated both public and private enterprises to accept new practices of teleworking and keeping social distance. From then, digital ways of doing business have become the new Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for various organizations. Organizations are continuously disposed towards the utilization of supply chain security software and services to stay protected from supply chain attacks. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the supply chain security market. Many renowned supply chain security vendors faced a downfall in their revenues in 2020.



By End User



Transportation and Logistics Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The transportation and logistics segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period owing to the globalization of supply chain and transport networks, which have given rise to supply chain risks such as lack of supplier visibility, extensive sub-contracting, natural disasters conflict and political unrest.



By Geography



North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to early adoption of supply chain security, the presence of several vendors that provide supply chain security solutions, approval of new mandatory reliability standards for protection of transportation and logistics equipment and to strengthen supply chain risk management in manufacturing industries.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Tive

• Hangzhou Zeda Instruments

• Oceasoft

• Signatrol

• Controlant

• Safetraces

• Rotronic

• Qingdao Haier Biomedical

• ORBCOMM

• Sensitech

• NXP Semiconductors

• Monnit Corporation

• LogTag Recorders

• IBM

• Hanwell Solutions

• Tagbox Solutions

• FreshSurety

• Emerson

• ELPRO

• Dickson

• Testo

• Cold Chain Technologies

• Berlinger & Co. AG

• Astrona Biotechnologies

• Omega Compliance



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

