Global Care Management Solution Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

4% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancements in healthcare IT solutions, increasing focus on personalized medicine and rising emerging markets.



Global Care Management Solution Market: Market Dynamics



Increasing demand for care management solutions in hospitals and the clinical sector for effective management of patient health records is likely to propel the expansion of the care management solutions market. With patient-centric healthcare policies have transformed the way medical care is delivered, it is easy to see why the demand for care management solutions and software is rising steadily. The other factors driving the market growth are rising geriatric population and government initiatives promoting patient-centric care.



On the other hand, shortage of skilled professionals and high investments required for supporting infrastructure is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers will further boost for the care management solution market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Care Management Solution



Medical practices of all sizes are under high pressure and healthcare facilities worldwide have been overwhelmed by the large number of patients visiting them every day because of covid impact. The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 has driven the demand for precise diagnosis and treatment devices in several countries. In this regard, care management solutions have proven to be very useful allowing healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate solutions to healthcare payer solutions such as claims management and payment management solutions. In addition, due to lockdowns and movement restrictions, the demand for electronic data transfer, and claims management increased significantly in several countries in the initial months of the pandemic.



By Application



Disease Management Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The disease management segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period as these solutions to reduce the cost of care with the help of protocol management and prevent ill health through comprehensive health management. Individuals with chronic disease conditions are accounted for the majority of the healthcare expenditure, and thus, disease management reduces the inpatient and outpatient costs.



By Geography



North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to rising adoption of care management solutions by healthcare providers and payers to meet the healthcare goals of better quality care and lower healthcare costs, advancements in IT solutions and an increase in demand for affordable and scalable solutions.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Cerner Corporation

• Epic Systems Corporation

• McKesson Corporation

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• Wipro Limited

• Trizetto Corporation

• Medecision Inc.

• Axispoint Health

• Health Catalyst

• EXL Service Holdings, Inc.

• Envolve Health

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Conduent, Inc

• ZeOmega Inc.

• Casenet, LLC



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

