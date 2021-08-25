New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Milk Protein Isolate Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127626/?utm_source=GNW

3% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, increasing demand from energy & sports drinks, rising preference for a vegan diet and growing demand for dairy products.



Global Milk Protein Isolate Market: Market Dynamics



Increasing health care awareness, consumers are shifting their focus toward nutritional and healthy diets and increasing their protein consumption to get extra nutrients from protein supplements prepared using dairy proteins, which, in turn fuels the dairy protein market growth. The factors driving the growth of the market for milk protein isolate include increased demand for healthy foods that need milk protein isolates to be produced is encouraging manufacturers of milk protein isolate to invest heavily in research and the development could affect the growth of the market for milk protein isolate.



On the other hand, the cost of the raw materials for dairy protein is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, an increasing number of working women in the developing economies followed by the rising awareness regarding the maintenance of health amongst them will further boost the milk protein isolate market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Milk Protein Isolate



Although most of the markets have encountered a sharp decrease in growth rate during pandemic, the market for milk protein isolate is likely to experience a spike in growth rate. Protein-based supplements would be needed by hospitals and clinics as immunity boosters. Milk proteins being rich in amino acids, acting as a builder of muscles, and helping in the fast repair of body tissues would be preferred for the same. The demand for milk protein of the consumers is expected to have an upsurge due to the requirement of immunity-boosting supplements during the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the pandemic has raised consumer awareness about a healthy lifestyles and healthy foods, which will increase the call for milk protein in the future.



By Application



Nutritional Products & Health Supplements Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The nutritional products & health supplements segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period owing to the high demand for protein isolate supplements amongst sports, nutrition, and infant industry, on account of a wider scope of applications. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of working women in the developing economies followed by the increasing awareness regarding the maintenance of health amongst them.



By Geography



North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the steady development in the coming years followed by rising health consciousness amongst the customers and rapid increase in the fitness activities leading into the need for sports and protein-rich supplements in the region. Moreover, a rise in the number of dairy cows in California in countries like the U.S. will also propel the growth of the industry.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

• Purayati

• Nutricost

• Muscle Milk

• Genius Nutrition

• Fonterra Co-operative Group

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• CP Kelco

• Biochem

• American Dairy Products Institute



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127626/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________