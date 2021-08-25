New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "B2B Payments Market By Payment Type, Enterprise Size, Payment Mode, and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126714/?utm_source=GNW



Business-to-business (B2B) payment facilitates safer transactions for merchants that require routine, periodic transactions and provides various functions to end users such as receivable accounts, accounts payable, payroll, and acquisition departments. It involves one time or recurring transaction depending on the contractual agreement made between the buyer and supplier. As B2B payment processing requires more time to approved & settle the transaction, B2B payments are more complex than business-to-consumer or B2C payments.

Rapid digitalization & automation in the B2B payment system has accelerated its demand among business owners in networking & connecting with various suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers globally. Moreover, growth global trade and surge in cross-border transaction involves number of suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses act as the major driving factors of the global market.

However, increase in fraud in business payment and discontinuation of several businesses due to COVID-19 outbreak are anticipated to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in transparency across B2B payments and increase in partnership among B2B payment players & FinTech giants are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The B2B payments market is segmented into payment type, enterprise size, payment mode, industry vertical, and region. By payment type, the market is bifurcated into domestic payments and cross-border payments. Depending on enterprise size, it is segregated into divided into large enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and small-sized enterprises. On the basis of payment mode, it is categorized into traditional and digital. As per industry vertical, it is fragmented into manufacturing, IT & telecom, metals & mining, energy & utilities, BFSI, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the B2B payments market such as American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Capital One, Mastercard, Payoneer Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Square, Inc., Stripe, TransferWise Ltd., and Visa Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the B2B Payments industry.



B2B Payments Market Key Segments



By Payment Type

• Domestic Payments

• Cross-Border Payments



By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Small-Sized Enterprises



By Payment Mode

• Traditional

• Digital



By Industry Vertical

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecom

• Metals & Mining

• Energy & Utilities

• BFSI

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Market Players

• American Express

• Bank of America Corporation

• Capital One

• Mastercard

• Payoneer Inc.

• PayPal Holdings, Inc.

• Square, Inc.

• Stripe

• TransferWise Ltd.

• Visa Inc.

