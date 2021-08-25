Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB2,173.7 million (US$ 1 336.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a large increase of 41.6% from RMB1,534.8 million in the same period of 2020. Benefitting from our strong, stable and sustainable relationship with our top premium customers, revenues from public cloud services have been increasing for six consecutive quarters since our first quarterly results after IPO. This quarter, revenues from public cloud services were RMB1,550.8 million (US$240.2 million), compared with RMB1,287.1 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB622.1 million (US$96.4 million), representing a large increase of 152.8% from RMB246.1 million in the same period of 2020.

were RMB2,173.7 million (US$ 336.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a large increase of 41.6% from RMB1,534.8 million in the same period of 2020. Benefitting from our strong, stable and sustainable relationship with our top premium customers, revenues from public cloud services have been increasing for six consecutive quarters since our first quarterly results after IPO. This quarter, revenues from public cloud services were RMB1,550.8 million (US$240.2 million), compared with RMB1,287.1 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB622.1 million (US$96.4 million), representing a large increase of 152.8% from RMB246.1 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit increased by 46.8% to RMB118.5 million (US$18.4 million) from RMB80.7 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 5.5%, a slight increase from 5.3% in the same period of 2020.

increased by 46.8% to RMB118.5 million (US$18.4 million) from RMB80.7 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 5.5%, a slight increase from 5.3% in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit2, increased by 44.9% to RMB121.4 million (US$18.8 million) from RMB83.8 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 5.6%, a slight increase from 5.5% in the same period of 2020.



Mr. Yulin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “We are very pleased to have delivered a very strong second quarter with accelerated year-on-year growth rate compared with the first quarter, for the Company as a whole, as well as for each of the business segment. In public cloud services, despite market headwinds, we continued to solidify relationship with existing customers and successfully engage new customers such as Meituan, one of the largest O2O companies in China. This speaks to the vitality and strength of our strategic focus on serving premium customers, neutrality positioning and technical prowess. In enterprise cloud services, we remain dedicated to top-notch execution and implementation of benchmark projects in select industry verticals and regions, and continued to scale our business by leveraging on such experience and reputation. We also look forward to the onboarding of the core management team from Camelot in relation to the recently announced strategic move in enterprise cloud services, where synergies in premium customer base, product offering portfolio, and project implementation capabilities are to be expected.”

Mr. Henry He, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud added that, “We have achieved great strides in scaling up our business. Our total revenues of RMB2.17 billion in Q2 sets a new quarterly revenue record in our history, representing approximately 42% year-over-year growth, which was an acceleration from the 30% year-over-year growth in the first quarter 2021. Revenues from Public Cloud Services was RMB1.55 billion, a quarter-over-quarter increase of RMB158.9 million, representing the sixth consecutive quarterly revenue increase since our IPO, as well as a decent step up of incremental quarterly revenue. Revenues from Enterprise Cloud Services was RMB622.1 million, representing approximately 153% year-on-year growth, another significant acceleration compared to the 131% year-on-year growth in Q1 2021.”

Second quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB2,173.7 million (US$336.7 million), representing an accelerated increase of 41.6% from RMB1,534.8 million in the same period of 2020. The increases were due to the growth in both public cloud services and enterprise cloud services for our premium customers.

Revenues from public cloud services were RMB1,550.8 million (US$240.2 million), representing an increase of 20.5% from RMB1,287.1 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues from public cloud services have been increasing for six consecutive quarters since our first quarterly results after IPO. The increase was mainly due to our stable relations with top premium customers and our more comprehensive PaaS capabilities, such as real-time communication and edge computing.

Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB622.1 million (US$96.4 million), representing an increase of 152.8% from RMB246.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the strong demand in the market and our capabilities to provide industry-specific solutions, especially in financial services and healthcare industries, which have been testified in our benchmark projects.

Other revenues were RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million).



_______________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



2 Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Cost of revenues was RMB2,055.2 million (US$318.3 million), representing an increase of 41.3% from RMB1,454.0 million in the same period of 2020, which is in line with strong top-line growth. IDC costs increased by 28.3% to RMB1,255.5 million (US$194.5 million) from RMB978.4 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in IDC costs was in line with the Company’s expanding business and was partially offset by improved efficiency and utilization of bandwidth. Depreciation and amortization costs was RMB183.1million (US$28.4 million), compared with RMB217.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross profit increased by 46.8% to RMB118.5 million (US$18.4 million), from RMB80.7 million in the same period in 2020. Gross margin was 5.5%, compared with 5.3% in the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 44.9% to RMB121.4 million (US$18.8 million), from RMB83.8 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 5.6%, compared with 5.5% in the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to our continued leverage on economies of scale, and partially offset by our ongoing investments into enterprise cloud.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB96.1 million (US$14.9 million), representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB109.8 million in the same period in 2020, mainly due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, as we recorded one-off share-based compensation and marketing expenses upon the completion of IPO in the second quarter in 2020.

General and administrative expenses were RMB110.6 million (US$17.1 million), representing a decrease of 35.1% from RMB170.4 million in the same period in 2020, mainly due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB232.3 million (US$36.0 million), flat from RMB230.8 million in the same period in 2020, primarily due to the increase in salaries and social insurance fees, and partially offset by the decrease of share-based compensation expenses.

Operating loss was RMB320.5 million (US$49.6 million), significantly narrowed down by 25.5% from RMB430.3 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Net loss was RMB220.6 million (US$34.2 million), improved by 47.5% from RMB420.1 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was RMB235.6 million (US$36.5 million), compared with RMB237.7 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-55.3 million (US$-8.6 million), compared with RMB-35.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. The decrease of Non-GAAP EBITDA was due to the improvement of our efficacy and partially offset by changes of gross profits, the increase of personnel expenses in terms of social insurance fees. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -2.5%, slightly improved from -2.7% in the last quarter, while in the same quarter of 2020 it was -2.3%.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.07 (US$0.01), compared with RMB0.19 in the same quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB5,474.9 million (US$848.0 million) as of June 30, 2021, compared to RMB5,455.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 3,355,861,263 as of June 30, 2021, equivalent to about 223,724,084 ADSs.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB2.58 billion and RMB2.7 billion, representing an accelerated year-over-year growth of 49% to 56%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to htt p://a pac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4759884 . Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, September 2, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299

U.S. Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696

Mainland China Toll Free: 800-870-0206

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-117

Conference ID: 4759884

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at htt p://ir.ks yun.com/ .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, other gain and other (income) expense, net, and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchan g e Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2021 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Cloud’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Cloud’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Kingsoft Cloud’s goals and strategies; Kingsoft Cloud’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Kingsoft Cloud’s business and industry; the expected growth of the cloud service market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain customers, especially Premium Customers; Kingsoft Cloud’s ability to monetize the customer base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Kingsoft Cloud’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; China’s political or social conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Cloud’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ks y un.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Nicole Shan

Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300

Email: ksc-ir@kingsoft.com

Christensen In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands) Dec 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,424,674 2,954,619 457,612 Accounts receivable, net 2,334,871 3,461,127 536,060 Short-term investments 2,693,019 2,520,325 390,349 Prepayments and other assets 887,086 826,357 127,986 Amounts due from related parties 205,068 211,343 32,733 Total current assets 9,544,718 9,973,771 1,544,740 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,956,790 1,856,263 287,499 Intangible assets, net 16,573 13,329 2,064 Prepayments and other assets 11,824 30,643 4,746 Equity investments 126,583 88,702 13,738 Goodwill - 112,751 17,463 Amounts due from related parties 5,758 5,758 892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 266,968 248,078 38,422 Total non-current assets 2,384,496 2,355,524 364,824 Total assets 11,929,214 12,329,295 1,909,564 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 278,488 590,019 91,382 Accounts payable 2,057,355 2,651,795 410,711 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 845,374 478,523 74,114 Long-term bank loan, current portion 74,351 74,351 11,516 Income tax payable 20,564 24,707 3,827 Amounts due to related parties 112,998 188,732 29,231 Current operating lease liabilities 76,469 94,626 14,656 Total current liabilities 3,465,599 4,102,753 635,437 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 29 - - Amounts due to related parties - 221,411 34,292 Other liabilities 40,578 32,904 5,096 Non-current operating lease liabilities 182,958 169,289 26,220 Total non-current liabilities 223,565 423,604 65,608 Total liabilities 3,689,164 4,526,357 701,045 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 22,801 22,907 3,548 Additional paid-in capital 14,149,984 14,356,117 2,223,477 Accumulated deficit (5,864,356 ) (6,472,861 ) (1,002,519 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,440 ) (130,555 ) (20,220 ) Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity 8,239,989 7,775,608 1,204,286 Noncontrolling interests 61 27,330 4,233 Total equity 8,240,050 7,802,938 1,208,519 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 11,929,214 12,329,295 1,909,564





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Public cloud services 1,287,139 1,391,833 1,550,777 240,185 2,495,653 2,942,610 455,752 Enterprise cloud services 246,081 420,032 622,145 96,358 427,668 1,042,177 161,413 Others 1,535 1,667 765 118 2,397 2,432 377 Total revenues 1,534,755 1,813,532 2,173,687 336,661 2,925,718 3,987,219 617,542 Cost of revenues (1,454,011 ) (1,697,029 ) (2,055,205 ) (318,311 ) (2,774,203 ) (3,752,234 ) (581,147 ) Gross profit 80,744 116,503 118,482 18,350 151,515 234,985 36,395 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (109,775 ) (112,826 ) (96,058 ) (14,877 ) (197,743 ) (208,884 ) (32,352 ) General and administrative expenses (170,421 ) (91,177 ) (110,637 ) (17,135 ) (246,398 ) (201,814 ) (31,257 ) Research and development expenses (230,828 ) (264,636 ) (232,252 ) (35,971 ) (426,478 ) (496,888 ) (76,958 ) Total operating expenses (511,024 ) (468,639 ) (438,947 ) (67,983 ) (870,619 ) (907,586 ) (140,567 ) Operating loss (430,280 ) (352,136 ) (320,465 ) (49,633 ) (719,104 ) (672,601 ) (104,172 ) Interest income 20,937 17,746 18,927 2,931 31,032 36,673 5,680 Interest expense (1,791 ) (3,866 ) (6,689 ) (1,036 ) (3,675 ) (10,555 ) (1,635 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (2,883 ) (48,375 ) 71,277 11,039 (43,027 ) 22,902 3,547 Other gain - 5,782 15,357 2,378 198 21,139 3,274 Other (expense) income, net (4,342 ) 1,926 4,464 691 (9,601 ) 6,390 990 Loss before income taxes (418,359 ) (378,923 ) (217,129 ) (33,630 ) (744,177 ) (596,052 ) (92,316 ) Income tax expense (1,697 ) (3,286 ) (3,469 ) (537 ) (7,526 ) (6,755 ) (1,046 ) Net loss (420,056 ) (382,209 ) (220,598 ) (34,167 ) (751,703 ) (602,807 ) (93,362 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 117 255 (244 ) (38 ) (189 ) 11 2 Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (420,173 ) (382,464 ) (220,354 ) (34,129 ) (751,514 ) (602,818 ) (93,364 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares - - - - (19,768 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (420,173 ) (382,464 ) (220,354 ) (34,129 ) (771,282 ) (602,818 ) (93,364 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.19 ) (0.11 ) (0.07 ) (0.01 ) (0.49 ) (0.18 ) (0.03 ) Shares used in the net loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 2,218,943,950 3,343,336,997 3,351,178,745 3,351,178,745 1,565,900,651 3,347,286,795 3,347,286,795 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 683 70,773 (132,888 ) (20,582 ) 52,032 (62,115 ) (9,620 ) Comprehensive loss (419,373 ) (311,436 ) (353,486 ) (54,749 ) (699,671 ) (664,922 ) (102,982 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 117 255 (244 ) (38 ) (189 ) 11 2 Comprehensive loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders (419,490 ) (311,691 ) (353,242 ) (54,711 ) (699,482 ) (664,933 ) (102,984 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares - - - - (19,768 ) - - Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (419,490 ) (311,691 ) (353,242 ) (54,711 ) (719,250 ) (664,933 ) (102,984 )





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 80,744 116,503 118,482 18,350 151,515 234,985 36,395 Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 3,009 5,499 2,961 459 6,435 8,460 1,310 Adjusted gross profit 83,753 122,002 121,443 18,809 157,950 243,445 37,705





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Gross margin 5.3% 6.4% 5.5% 5.2% 5.9% Adjusted gross margin 5.5% 6.7% 5.6% 5.4% 6.1%





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (420,056 ) (382,209 ) (220,598 ) (34,167 ) (751,703 ) (602,807 ) (93,362 ) Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 175,148 123,113 76,092 11,785 218,232 199,205 30,853 – Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,883 48,375 (71,277 ) (11,039 ) 43,027 (22,902 ) (3,547 ) – Other gain - (5,782 ) (15,357 ) (2,378 ) (198 ) (21,139 ) (3,274 ) – Other expense (income), net 4,342 (1,926 ) (4,464 ) (691 ) 9,601 (6,390 ) (990 ) Adjusted net loss (237,683 ) (218,429 ) (235,604 ) (36,490 ) (481,041 ) (454,033 ) (70,320 ) Adjustments: – Interest income (20,937 ) (17,746 ) (18,927 ) (2,931 ) (31,032 ) (36,673 ) (5,680 ) – Interest expense 1,791 3,866 6,689 1,036 3,675 10,555 1,635 – Income tax expense 1,697 3,286 3,469 537 7,526 6,755 1,046 – Depreciation and amortization 219,227 180,466 189,123 29,291 425,589 369,589 57,242 Adjusted EBITDA (35,905 ) (48,557 ) (55,250 ) (8,557 ) (75,283 ) (103,807 ) (16,077 )





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Net loss margin -27.4% -21.1% -10.1% -25.7% -15.1% Adjusted net loss margin -15.5% -12.0% -10.8% -16.4% -11.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin -2.3% -2.7% -2.5% -2.6% -2.6%



