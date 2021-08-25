New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robot Software Market by Software Type, Robot Type, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126708/?utm_source=GNW



Robot software is the blend of computer application that is designed to improve the working process of the robot by providing a set of code or instructions to check the proper functioning of the robot. The key objective of the robot software is to enhance the performance of the robotic machinery and to produce better outcome. Robot finds its wide range of applications in various industry verticals, which include healthcare, domestic, agriculture, and manufacturing. Numerous benefits provided by the robotic software include safety at workplace, increasing the speed of the work and enhancing the productivity of the organization. In addition, various industries are adopting this software to increase their production and profit margin as robots can complete tasks faster.

Rise in need for automation and safety in organizations and rapid adoption of robot software by SMEs to reduce labor and energy cost boost the growth of the global robot software market. In addition, increase in usage of robots in several industries positively impacts the growth of the market. However, factors such as high implementation cost and rise in malware attacks on the software is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increasing adoption of IoT and AI based robots in industries is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global robot software market is segmented on the basis of software type, robot type, industrial robot type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of software type, the market is divided into recognition software, data management and analysis software, communication management software, simulation software, and predictive maintenance software. Depending on robot type, it is fragmented into industrial and service robot. Depending on industrial robot type, the market is further bifurcated into traditional industrial robots and collaborative robots. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, media & entertainment, logistics and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the robot software market analysis are ABB Ltd., AIbrain Inc., Brain Corporation, CloudMinds Technology Inc., Energid Technologies Corporation, Furhat Robotics, H2O.ai, International Business Machines Corporation, Liquid Robotics, Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation.



Key Market Segments



By Software Type

• Recognition Software

• Data Management and Analysis Software

• Communication Management Software

• Simulation Software

• Predictive Maintenance Software



By Robot Type

• Industrial Robots

o Traditional Industrial Robots

Articulated Robots.

• Up to 16.00 Kg

• 16.01–60.00 Kg

• More Than 60.00 Kg

SCARA Robots

Cartesian Robots

Others

o Collaborative Robots

• Service Robot



By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Industry Vertical

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Media & Entertainment

• Logistics

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• ABB Ltd.

• AIbrain Inc.

• Brain Corporation

• CloudMinds Technology Inc.

• Energid Technologies Corporation

• Furhat Robotics

• H2O.ai

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Liquid Robotics, Inc

• NVIDIA Corporation

