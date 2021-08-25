New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tracking-as-a-Service Market by Component, Software Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Assets Type, and Industry Vertical : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126707/?utm_source=GNW



Tracking-as-a-service is a cloud solution used to enhance logistics and supply chain across industries to track vehicles, assets, and inventories. Innovation in advanced technology such as investments in research, robots in warehouses, and adoption of locating services act as prime drivers for the market growth.

Emergence of eye-tracking system technology, coupled with surge in demand for next-generation smart technologies such as real-time tracking systems across retail, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the tracking-as-a-service market. However, surge in privacy concerns due to electronic monitoring systems and low awareness among consumers regarding tracking-as-a-service technology serves as a major restraint of the market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of IoT-based technology is required to provide lucrative opportunities for the tracking-as-a-service industry during the forecast period.

The tracking-as-a-service market is analyzed by component, deployment model enterprises size, assets type, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is fragmented into software and service. On the basis of software deployment model, the market is segregated into public, private, and hybrid. By assets type, the market is fragmented into electronic & IT assets, in-transit equipment, manufacturing assets, and others. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Built on industry vertical, the market is examined into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, food & beverage, retail, pharmaceuticals, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, and Others.

The key players operating in the market include DataLogic S.P.A, Impinj Inc., Infor Co., MIDMARK Co., Mojix Inc., PCCW Solutions, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Topcon Co., Trimble Inc., and Zebr technologies Co.



