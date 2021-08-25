The global interactive whiteboard market size was valued at $4.29 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.35 billion by 2030, to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interactive Whiteboard Market by Offering, Form Factor, Screen Size, Technology, and End user : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126697/?utm_source=GNW



The global interactive whiteboard market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as emergence of virtual classrooms & e-learning courses, government initiatives for digital education, and transformation of traditional whiteboard into digital whiteboard drive growth of the interactive whiteboard market. In addition, growth in digitalization & high adoption of electronics products boost the overall market growth. However, lack of technical knowledge and high integration cost is a major restraint for the global interactive whiteboard industry. In addition, growth in the educational sector in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the interactive whiteboard industry..

The global interactive whiteboard market is segmented into offering, form factor, screen size, technology, end user, and region. By offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, and Software. By Form Factor, the market is segmented into Fixed, and Portable. On the basis of Screen Size, the market is classified into Less than 50 Inch, 50 Inch to 70 Inch, 71 Inch to 90 inch, and Greater than 90 Inch. By technology, market is divided into Infrared, Resistive, Capacitive, Electromagnetic, and Others. By End user, market is segmented into Education, Healthcare, Retail, Corporate, and Others.

Region wise, the interactive whiteboard market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The key players operating in the market include as Hitachi, Horizon Display Inc., LG Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, Planar Systems (Leyard Optoelectronic), Ricoh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., and Viewsonic Corporation.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY OFFERING

• Hardware

• Software



BY FORM FACTOR

• Fixed

o Front Projection

Less than 50 Inch

50 Inch to 70 Inch

71 Inch to 90 inch

Greater than 90 Inch

o Rear Projection

Less than 50 Inch

50 Inch to 70 Inch

71 Inch to 90 inch

Greater than 90 Inch

• Portable

o Front Projection

Less than 50 Inch

50 Inch to 70 Inch

71 Inch to 90 inch

Greater than 90 Inch

o Rear Projection

Less than 50 Inch

50 Inch to 70 Inch

71 Inch to 90 inch

Greater than 90 Inch



BY SCREEN SIZE

• Less than 50 Inch

• 50 Inch to 70 Inch

• 71 Inch to 90 inch

• Greater than 90 Inch



BY TECHNOLOGY

• Infrared

• Resistive

• Capacitive

• Electromagnetic

• Others



BY END USER

• Education

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Corporate

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• Hitachi

• Horizon Display Inc.

• LG Electronics

• Microsoft Corporation

• Planar Systems (Leyard Optoelectronic)

• Ricoh

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

• Viewsonic Corporation

