Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

-- Second Quarter Total Loan Origination Volume grew 153.0% to RMB5,663 million --

-- Second Quarter Net Income grew 208.5% to RMB126.8 million --

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights :

Loan origination volume 1 was RMB5,663 million (US$877.1 million), representing an increase of 153.0% from the same period of 2020.





was RMB5,663 million (US$877.1 million), representing an increase of 153.0% from the same period of 2020. Average borrowing amount per borrower was RMB5,993 (US$928.2), representing a decrease of 14.2% from the same period of 2020.





Repeat borrowing rate 2 was 72.4%, compared with repeat borrowing rate of 72.0% in the same period of 2020.





was 72.4%, compared with repeat borrowing rate of 72.0% in the same period of 2020. Net revenue was RMB492.2 million (US$76.2 million), representing an increase of 100.9% from the same period of 2020.





Operating income was RMB149.6 million (US$23.2 million), compared with operating income of RMB48.0 million in the same period of 2020.





Net income was RMB126.8 million (US$19.6 million), compared with net income of RMB41.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Company's Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to announce an outstanding quarter with record operational and financial results. Loan origination volume reached RMB5,663.4 million, up 153.0% year over year, while total revenue grew 100.9% to RMB492.2 million from the same period of 2020. This milestone quarter fully reflects not only our successful business transition but also fruitful evidence of the years we dedicated to enhancing our risk management and improving asset quality. Our ability to grow our loan origination volume also illustrates the trust and confidence our funding partners have in our ability to generate high quality loan assets with optimized risk control system. Looking ahead, we will continue broadening partnerships with more funding partners to diversify our funding resources while maintaining excellence in our risk management. We are confident our robust growth will sustain and positive trajectory in both loan growth and asset quality will continue into the future.”

“In addition to our topline expansion, we also accomplished meaningful progress in improving our operational efficiency and achieving noteworthy profitability. Our net income grew 208.5% year over year to RMB126.8 million. This outstanding improvement demonstrates both the effectiveness of our growth strategy and strength in execution capabilities,” Mr. Yan concluded.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB492.2 million (US$76.2 million), representing an increase of 100.9% from the same period of 2020.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB453.7 million (US$70.3 million), representing an increase of 178.0% from the same period of 2020, of which RMB40.7 million (US$6.3 million) was from individual investor referral services. The increase was primarily due to the increased loan origination volume from our institutional funding partners.

Revenue from post-origination services was nil, representing a decrease of 100% from the same period of 2020. The decrease was due to the outstanding loan balance of our legacy P2P lending business being reduced to zero in November 2020.

Other revenue was RMB38.5 million (US$5.9 million), representing a decrease of 8.3% from the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to reduced revenue from P2P related services as the Company no longer supports the legacy P2P lending business, of which has been partially offset by increased revenues generated both from our overseas business and sales of hardware by Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Bweenet ”) since May 2021.

Origination and servicing expense was RMB83.2 million (US$12.9 million), representing an increase of 63.5% from the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in credit assessment expense resulting from higher loan origination volume.

Cost of sales was RMB5.0 million (US$0.8 million), compared with nil from the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due the cost of hardware sold by Shanghai Bweenet.

Allowance for uncollectible receivables, contract assets, loans receivable and others was RMB13.0 million (US$2.0 million), representing an increase of 21.5% from the same period of 2020, primarily due to an increase in loan principal and interest as a result of the higher loan origination volume from overseas business, of which has been partially offset by the decrease in estimated default rate under current business model.

Sales and marketing expense was RMB174.2 million (US$27.0 million), representing an increase of 169.7% from the same period of 2020, primarily due to our new online advertising and marketing strategy which has resulted in higher customer acquisition expenses.

General and administrative expense was RMB35.2 million (US$5.5 million), representing a decrease of 3.8% from the same period of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in headcount, of which has been partially offset by the increase in personnel related costs allocating to general and administration department.

Research and development expense was RMB31.9 million (US$4.9 million), representing a decrease of 6.5% from the same period of 2020, primarily due to the improved utilization of our facility allocating to research and development department, of which has been partially offset by the increase in professional services expenses as the Company continues to enhance the research and development capability.

Income from operations was RMB149.6 million (US$23.2 million), compared with an operating income of RMB48.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Net income was RMB126.8 million (US$19.6 million), compared with net income of RMB41.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB141.4 million (US$21.9 million) as of June 30, 2021, compared with RMB123.3 million as of March 31, 2021.

The following table provides the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans on the Company's platform in Mainland China as of the respective dates indicated.

Delinquent for As of 1-30 days 31-60 days 61-90 days 91 -180 days More than 180 days (%) December 31, 2018 1.35 2.53 2.37 5.46 9.45 December 31, 2019 1.27 2.20 1.68 4.79 8.39 December 31, 2020 1.47 0.88 0.70 1.66 1.81 March 31, 2021 1.17 0.85 0.71 1.56 2.53 June 30, 2021 1.21 0.71 0.57 1.21 1.95

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company’s platform in Mainland China.



























Month on Book Vintage 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 2018Q1 2.41% 4.38% 6.21% 8.05% 9.80% 11.35% 12.71% 13.80% 14.61% 15.10% 15.38% 15.44% 2018Q2 2.43% 4.43% 6.15% 7.87% 9.47% 11.02% 12.30% 13.50% 14.25% 14.70% 14.94% 15.00% 2018Q3 2.23% 3.89% 5.66% 7.30% 8.89% 10.64% 12.00% 12.86% 13.47% 13.87% 14.07% 14.13% 2018Q4 2.26% 4.53% 6.38% 8.25% 9.99% 11.40% 12.44% 13.22% 13.83% 14.25% 14.53% 14.64% 2019Q1 2.17% 3.86% 5.32% 6.84% 8.13% 9.21% 10.21% 11.07% 11.85% 12.45% 12.80% 12.87% 2019Q2 1.83% 3.40% 4.59% 5.85% 6.98% 8.21% 9.35% 10.33% 11.08% 11.54% 11.73% 11.74% 2019Q3 1.64% 3.41% 4.26% 5.42% 7.03% 8.60% 10.13% 10.94% 11.59% 11.92% 12.04% 12.01% 2019Q4 1.31% 3.08% 4.52% 6.27% 7.69% 8.69% 9.51% 9.99% 10.31% 10.49% 10.55% 10.54% 2020Q1 1.67% 3.43% 4.46% 5.36% 6.11% 6.67% 7.09% 7.38% 7.61% 7.76% 7.84% 7.85% 2020Q2 1.46% 2.37% 3.11% 3.68% 4.14% 4.52% 4.80% 5.08% 5.27% — — — 2020Q3 0.96% 1.70% 2.24% 2.77% 3.27% 3.73% — — — — — — 2020Q4 0.85% 1.74% 2.37% — — — — — — — — —

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of

December 31, As of

June 30, 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 117,320 141,389 21,898 Restricted cash 2,000 2,000 310 Amounts due from related parties 542 46,126 7,144 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 158,064 304,835 47,213 Inventories - 54,189 8,393 Loan receivables, net 31,296 33,956 5,259 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,289 86,123 13,339 Deferred tax assets, net 40,935 40,099 6,211 Property and equipment, net 19,449 12,511 1,938 Right-of-use assets 6,926 36,977 5,727 Long-term investment 87,551 86,816 13,446 TOTAL ASSETS 525,372 845,021 130,878 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-term loan - 4,000 620 Accounts payable - 2,650 410 Payroll and welfare payable 58,288 34,749 5,382 Amounts due to related parties 8,785 24,262 3,758 Tax payables 279,383 329,934 51,100 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,954 84,454 13,081 Other payable related to the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin 566,532 560,440 86,801 Lease liabilities 5,195 35,659 5,523 TOTAL LIABILITIES 989,137 1,076,148 166,675 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Class A ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

108,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020

and June 30, 2021)3 0 0 0 Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

108,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020

and June 30, 2021)3 0 0 0 Additional paid-in capital 818,042 827,512 128,165 Accumulated deficit (1,266,848 ) (1,046,807 ) (162,130 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,817 ) (16,241 ) (2,515 ) Total Jiayin Group Inc. shareholder's deficit (461,623 ) (235,536 ) (36,480 ) Non-controlling interests (2,142 ) 4,409 683 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (463,765 ) (231,127 ) (35,797 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT 525,372 845,021 130,878

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenue (including revenue from related parties

of RMB 5,517 and RMB 12,069 for 2020Q2 and 2021Q2, RMB 6,635 and RMB 23,880 for 2020H1 and 2021H1, respectively) 244,989 492,173 76,228 558,515 835,228 129,360 Operating costs and expenses: Origination and servicing (50,926 ) (83,224 ) (12,890 ) (114,862 ) (147,323 ) (22,817 ) Cost of sales - (4,983 ) (772 ) - (4,983 ) (772 ) Allowance for uncollectible receivables,

contract assets, loans receivable and others (10,721 ) (13,042 ) (2,020 ) (41,126 ) (21,052 ) (3,261 ) Sales and marketing (64,647 ) (174,220 ) (26,983 ) (158,084 ) (265,465 ) (41,115 ) General and administrative (36,561 ) (35,169 ) (5,447 ) (74,825 ) (72,962 ) (11,301 ) Research and development (34,108 ) (31,924 ) (4,944 ) (70,475 ) (60,045 ) (9,300 ) Total operating costs and expenses (196,963 ) (342,562 ) (53,056 ) (459,372 ) (571,830 ) (88,566 ) Income from operation 48,026 149,611 23,172 99,143 263,398 40,794 Interest income 3,257 1,018 158 5,239 113 18 Other income, net 3,134 10,426 1,615 4,151 12,362 1,915 Income before income taxes and income from investment in affiliates 54,417 161,055 24,945 108,533 275,873 42,727 Income tax expense (14,006 ) (37,222 ) (5,765 ) (27,943 ) (59,391 ) (9,198 ) Income (loss) from investment in affiliates 702 3,002 465 (27 ) 4,027 624 Net income 41,113 126,835 19,645 80,563 220,509 34,153 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interest shareholders 471 7 1 (555 ) 468 72 Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. 40,642 126,828 19,644 81,118 220,041 34,081 Weighted average shares used in calculating

net income per share: - Basic and diluted 216,100,000 216,100,000 216,100,000 216,100,000 216,100,000 216,100,000 Net income per share: - Basic and diluted 0.19 0.59 0.09 0.38 1.02 0.16 Net income 41,113 126,835 19,645 80,563 220,509 34,153 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (396 ) (2,587 ) (401 ) 3,572 (3,551 ) (550 ) Comprehensive income 40,717 124,248 19,244 84,135 216,958 33,603 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

noncontrolling interest 474 (23 ) (4 ) (520 ) 341 53 Total comprehensive income attributable to

Jiayin Group Inc. 40,243 124,271 19,248 84,655 216,617 33,550

_____________



1 “Loan origination volume” refers the loan origination volume facilitated in Mainland China during the period presented.

2 “Repeat borrowing rate” refers to the repeat borrowers as a percentage of all of our borrowers in Mainland China.

3 The total shares authorized for both Class A and Class B are 10,000,000,000,000.