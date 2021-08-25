Cyber Acoustics Offers Classroom-Tested Products to Meet the Education Technology Needs of All Schools

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , the leading manufacturer of EdTech for all classroom environments, offers a wide range of headphones and headsets specifically designed to meet the demands of schools at prices that fit within budgets. Featuring connectivity options to meet any need, Cyber Acoustics AC-4000, 5000, 6000 series headsets and ACM-4004 and ACM-6000 series headphones are compatible with PCs, Chromebooks, and Macs, and are built to withstand even the toughest treatment, ensuring students can keep learning all year long.



“We know schools are often working with limited budgets, so finding quality products that can take a beating by students and last multiple school years is important,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Quality doesn’t have to mean expensive, and our mission is to offer affordable technology for schools that enable them to provide the best learning environment possible.”

The Cyber Acoustics Competitive Advantage

Unlike other EdTech brands, Cyber Acoustics places an emphasis on ensuring all headsets and headphones come with easy-to-clean, long-lasting leatherette cushions, durable components that can be bent, twisted, or pulled, and nylon braided TuffCords that can be coiled, flexed, or even chewed, all without sacrificing performance.

Offering a range of high-quality headphones and headsets with features and price points to meet every need, the Cyber Acoustics lineup includes:

Cyber Acoustics Helps Schools Recycle Any Old or Broken Wired Headsets

A new headset recycling program allows schools to send wired headphones and headsets from any brand directly to Cyber Acoustics, where the company reprocesses them responsibly, keeping plastics and metals from ending up in landfills. This no-cost recycling program is yet another way that Cyber Acoustics aims to help schools focus on what matters most - providing students with the best possible education.

“While our headset recycling program is open to everyone, it was especially designed for schools and educational institutions who often have large quantities of unused product, and no easy way to responsibly recycle it,” continued Erickson. “We hope to ease some of this burden on schools by offering a no-cost way to dispose of products that are no longer needed.”

To submit products (a minimum of 10 wired headsets at a time, no products with batteries) for recycling visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program .

To learn more about Cyber Acoustics and its range of classroom-tested education technology products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/classroom-tested .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Susie Hayne

Public Relations

shayne@cyberacoustics.com