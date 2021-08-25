Fortress Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Management Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (the "Company" or “Fortress”) announces the results of its operations for the second quarter and six months period ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). The first six months of the fiscal year constituted a strong start for the Company, with net income of approximately $2.9 million or earnings per share of $0.03. This period also marked the launch of our strategic venture with Great American Mining LLC (“GAM”).



GAM specializes in developing and operating environmentally sustainable Bitcoin mining containers which convert flared natural gas into electricity thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Company has commissioned 12 containers in its strategic venture with GAM, and these can operate 2,160 new generation ASIC miners (or 180 ASIC miners per container). Currently, 4 of these containers are actively hashing in the field producing approximately 52 PH/s.

Methane has a global warming potential that’s 25-80x that of CO2 and the practice of mining Bitcoin with stranded gas reduces the potential emission of methane into the atmosphere. Additionally, the current 4 containers operating in North Dakota are utilizing roughly 450 MCFD (450,000 cubic feet per day) of associated gas that would otherwise be flared into the atmosphere. Once fully operational, the project will utilize roughly 1,800 MCFD of associated gas that would otherwise be flared into the atmosphere.

The remaining 8 containers have been constructed, and 1,440 MicroBT M31S ASIC miners have been shipped from China. The Company expects these remaining 8 containers will be deployed in the gas field by the end of September 2021 and will bring the Company’s total operating Bitcoin mining hash rate with GAM to approximately 158 PH/s. Fortress also continues to operate its 20 PH/s data center operation in Washington State. Our portfolio of bitcoin mining assets is expected to produce 27.6 Bitcoin per month (based on current difficulty) to Fortress by as the Fortress and GAM expect that the remaining 8 containers are deployed throughout the month of September 2021.

The company maintains a healthy treasury at quarter end with a Bitcoin a balance of 140.14 as of June 30, 2021, in addition to the cash balance of $12.1 million. Consequently, the total value of cash, Bitcoin and accrued interest as of June 30, 2021 was $18,350,165 at a US$35,847 price per bitcoin.

Management Changes

Fortress announces that effective September 20, 2021, Aydin Kilic will resign as CEO and President of Fortress to pursue a new opportunity as COO and President of Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HVBT). Roy Sebag, who is Chairman of Fortress has been appointed interim CEO of the company.

Statement from Roy Sebag:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Aydin for his service and wish him the very best in his new role as COO of Hive. It has been a pleasure to work with Aydin for the past 3 years, as he strives for a high standard of performance, as such Fortress has benefited from his hard work and dedication. On a personal note, I welcome this opportunity to take a more active role in running Fortress as we seek to transform this company into one of the leading ESG conscious bitcoin miners within the public markets.”

Statement from Aydin Kilic:

“As the founder of Fortress Blockchain Corp, I am pleased to see our company evolve into a specialized ESG conscious Bitcoin miner as Fortress Technologies Inc. Additionally, it has been an honor to serve at the pleasure of this board as CEO and President. Fortress is well positioned for continued prosperity, and in my view represents an excellent value proposition for investors seeking companies that are reducing carbon footprints through their operations, or companies which mine or hold Bitcoin. The superb business experience of our board members will continue to benefit shareholders through strategic allocation of capital.”

About Fortress Technologies

Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) is a well-capitalized company focused on developing projects where access to growth capital is highly valued, which can also advance ESG and environmentally conscious business initiatives.

