Evergold Schedules Early September Start to Drilling on its Snoball Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, FRA:A2PTHZ) is pleased to report that drilling will get underway very early in September on the “C Zone” high-grade gold-silver discovery on Pyramid Peak, located on its Snoball property in northwest BC’s Golden Triangle region. The C Zone target returned locally high-grade gold and silver values from initial drilling carried out by the Company in 2020, including 12.9 g/t Au and 54 g/t Ag over 1.4 metres in hole SB20-005 within 9.6 metres of 3.2 g/t Au and 28 g/t Ag. The drilling targets an area with widespread strong to locally very high-grade gold and silver from rock and talus fines sampling carried out in prior years, including highs to 22.7 g/t Au and 1,080 g/t Ag in selected rock samples. All drilling in 2020 was carried out from the Apex drill pad, located on top of Pyramid Peak, suggesting the early drilling may have just caught the top of the system. The pending drilling will be carried out from pads located downslope to the southwest of the Apex pad, and allow for drilling across the breadth of the target, and to depth.



“It’s always exciting to get the drill turning on high-grade gold-silver prospects,” said Kevin Keough, President & CEO, “and Snoball has the potential to deliver attention-getting results. We will keep the drill turning as long as weather allows – generally into October in that part of the world. In the meantime, we continue to await assay results from drilling completed this season on our Golden Lion prospect, where observations in core of intense hydrothermal alteration hosting base metal sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate veins, veinlets, stockworks and breccias, and short intervals of semi-massive to massive sulphide, lead us to be strongly encouraged. The Golden Lion laboratory assays continue to be anticipated for approximately mid September.”

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in B.C., namely the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery in 2017-18 of the Saddle South epithermal Au-Ag mineralized zone and the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposit, the latter of which holds more than 20 million ounces of gold equivalent in all categories. GT Gold was recently acquired by Newmont Corporation. Evergold combines four 100%-owned properties in prime B.C. geological real estate from well-known geologist C.J. (Charlie) Greig, with the recently optioned Rockland property in Nevada, seasoned management, and a qualified board. The Company’s flagship assets consist of the Golden Lion property, the Snoball property, and the past-producing high-grade Rockland gold-silver property in Nevada. All three properties host zones of precious metals that the Company believes offer considerable near-term upside.

Qualified Person

Andrew J. Mitchell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Evergold Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

