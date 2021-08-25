Jushi Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Increases 14.6% to $47.7 million as Compared to the First Quarter 2021



Net Income of $4.8 million, a $31.6 million Improvement as Compared to the First Quarter 2021

Reports Adjusted EBITDA(A) of $4.6 million

Updates Full Year 2021 Guidance and Initiates Full Year 2022 Guidance



BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its financial results for the second quarter 2021 (“Q2 2021”) ended June 30, 2021 financial results. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights



Total revenue of $47.7 million, an increase of 14.6% sequentially and 219.7% year-over-year

Gross profit of $21.9 million, an increase of 9.2% sequentially and 193.7% year-over-year

Net income of $4.8 million, a $31.6 million sequential improvement, was primarily driven by an increase in revenue, gross profit and a gain on fair value derivative liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA (A) of $4.6 million, or 9.6% of revenue

of $4.6 million, or 9.6% of revenue $126.8 million of cash and short-term investments in securities on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021



Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights



Opened its 19th and 20th BEYOND/HELLO TM retail locations nationwide with its 12th and 13th store in Pennsylvania

retail locations nationwide with its 12th and 13th store in Pennsylvania Completed the acquisition of 100% of the equity of Organic Solutions of the Desert, LLC, an operational retail dispensary in Palm Springs, California

Completed the acquisition of the 93,000 sq. ft. facility and surrounding nine acres of land operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary and Virginia based pharmaceutical processor, Dalitso LLC

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc., a vertically integrated, single-state operator in Massachusetts, operating two retail dispensaries and a 50,000 sq. ft. cultivation and production facility

Announced the appointment of Leonardo Garcia-Berg as Chief Operations Officer

Announced the appointment of Marina Hahn to the Board of Directors

Commenced the first phase of the expansion project at the Pennsylvania grower-processor facility

Completed the previously announced acquisition of an established Nevada operator

Recent Developments



Announced that Jushi's partner, Northern Cardinal Ventures, LLC, was awarded a conditional retail dispensary license in Illinois via the state’s lottery process

Plan to open the 21st BEYOND/HELLO TM retail location nationally and 14th store in Pennsylvania on August 31, 2021

retail location nationally and 14th store in Pennsylvania on August 31, 2021 Completed the acquisition of a licensed cultivator in Ohio

Debuted a series of cannabis brands and product launches in Virginia and Ohio

Announced that the Company's founders had converted super and multiple voting shares into subordinate voting shares

Announced the appointment of Brendon Lynch as Executive Vice President of Retail Operations

Received a ~$14.4 million interim arbitration award plus legal fees and accumulated interest

Announced the transition to domestic issuer status in the United States

Announced the expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“the HSR Act”) waiting period for the proposed acquisition of Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc.



Management Commentary

“I’m very pleased with our performance in the second quarter; we achieved strong sequential revenue growth, industry leading year-over-year revenue growth, and maintained Adjusted EBITDA profitability, while continuing to invest in our strategic growth initiatives,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “With our strong balance sheet we are well positioned to execute on our plans, which includes expanding our national retail footprint as well as building out our cultivation and processing assets to support increased demand from both patients and consumers for our high-quality products."

Mr. Cacioppo continued, “Our performance has been driven by our commitment to delivering a differentiated customer shopping experience both in-store and online, by bringing to market innovative and exciting new brands and products, and by leveraging cutting edge technologies and data analytics to improve customer engagement. As we look out to the second half the of the year, we plan on building on our recent successes and driving continuous improvement across all of our operating assets."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

The following is a tabular summary and commentary of revenue, gross profit, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021 Quarter Ended

March 31, 2021 % Change Revenue $ 47.7 $ 41.7 14.6 % Gross Profit $ 21.9 $ 20.1 9.2 % Net (loss) income $ 4.8 $ (26.8 ) Net (loss) income per share - basic $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 )

Revenue in Q2 2021 increased 14.6% to $47.7 million, compared to $41.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 (“Q1 2021”). The 14.6% increase in revenue was driven primarily by solid revenue growth at the Company’s BEYOND/HELLOTM stores in Pennsylvania, Illinois, California and Virginia, and increased operating activity at its grower-processor facilities in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Gross profit in Q2 2021 increased 9.2% to $21.9 million, compared to $20.1 million in Q1 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by the increase in revenue, partially offset by a decrease in net overall margins primarily driven by an increase in promotional activity.

Q2 2021 net income was $4.8 million, or $0.03 per basic share and net loss of $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(26.8) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share in Q1 2021. The net loss of $(0.09) per diluted share in Q2 2021 was primarily due to the dilutive effects of the derivative warrants as accounted for under IFRS. The fair value gain on the derivative warrants is removed from basic earnings to calculate diluted net loss, which is then divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares. The $31.6 million improvement in net income in the second quarter was primarily driven by the gain on fair value derivative liabilities of $21.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(A) in Q2 2021 was $4.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA(A) $4.5 million in Q1 2021, as updated for current period presentation. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA(A) on a sequential quarterly basis was driven by higher revenues and gross profit.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $126.8 million of cash and short-term investments. Total current assets of $164.3 million and current liabilities of $60.2 million as of June 30, 2021. Net working capital at the end of June 30, 2021 was $104.1 million. The Company incurred approximately $32.8 million in capital expenditures during Q2 2021 and $41.5 million year to date. The Company expects to incur an additional $65 million - $85 million in capital expenditures for the remainder of the year, subject to market conditions and regulatory changes, of which a portion will be funded by an existing sale-lease-back facility. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $85.1 million principal amount of total debt, excluding leases and property, plant and equipment financing obligations.

Outlook

Mr. Cacioppo commented, "Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we expect to open an additional seven BEYOND/HELLOTM dispensaries, add two dispensaries and a grower-processor facility in Massachusetts through the acquisition of Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts and continue to build-out our Pennsylvania and Virginia grower-processor facilities, which will fuel our business as we head into 2022.”

Mr. Cacioppo added, "Assuming our Massachusetts acquisition closes late in the third quarter, we are revising our full year 2021 revenue guidance range from $205 to $255 million to $220 to $230 million and our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range from approximately $40 to $50 million to $32 to $37 million. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA guidance relates to (1) the Virginia market developing slower than we initially forecast, mostly due to flower launching in September versus our assumption in July, the Company pivoting to a larger store format and the timing and regulations associated with the adult use program, which resulted in new store openings being delayed; (2) reducing the flower room capacity at the existing 89,000 square foot Pennsylvania grower-processor facility to accommodate post-harvest expansion related to expanding to a much larger facility than initially anticipated at acquisition in the summer of 2020; and (3) growth in corporate overhead that reflects the opportunity and challenges of the very significant growth associated with the larger than planned grower-processor expansion and the upcoming adult use markets in VA and PA, both of which may happen by 2023.”

Mr. Cacioppo concluded, “In addition, we are initiating our full year 2022 guidance. For full year 2022, we expect revenues to be between $375 to $425 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $110 to $130 million on an IFRS basis. We have built a robust, rapidly growing footprint in some of the most exciting markets in our industry and are well positioned to execute on our growth strategy to continue to drive long-term shareholder value."

The Company’s MD&A and consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, along with all previous public filings of the Company, may be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUE, NET $ 47,744 $ 41,675 $ 14,932 COST OF GOODS SOLD (26,126 ) (22,934 ) (7,495 ) GROSS PROFIT BEFORE FAIR VALUE CHANGES $ 21,618 $ 18,741 $ 7,437 Realized fair value changes included in inventory sold (3,411 ) (4,783 ) (33 ) Unrealized fair value changes included in biological assets 3,739 6,135 68 GROSS PROFIT $ 21,946 $ 20,093 $ 7,472 OPERATING EXPENSES: General, administrative and selling expenses $ 22,526 $ 17,394 $ 9,815 Share-based compensation expense 2,383 3,563 1,211 Acquisition and deal costs 870 238 159 Total operating expenses $ 25,779 $ 21,195 $ 11,185 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME $ (3,833 ) $ (1,102 ) $ (3,713 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income $ 87 $ 97 $ 38 Fair value changes in derivatives 21,099 (9,358 ) (3,748 ) Interest expense and finance charges (6,085 ) (6,653 ) (3,435 ) Gains on investments and financial assets 124 1,173 2,332 (Losses) gains on debt and warrant modifications - (3,815 ) 235 Other expense, net (532 ) (710 ) - Total other income (expense), net $ 14,693 $ (19,266 ) $ (4,578 ) INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAX $ 10,860 $ (20,368 ) $ (8,291 ) Current income tax expense (6,172 ) (6,473 ) (3,027 ) Deferred income tax benefit 72 40 2,010 NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,760 $ (26,801 ) $ (9,308 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (190 ) (175 ) (429 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO JUSHI SHAREHOLDERS $ 4,950 $ (26,626 ) $ (8,879 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO JUSHI SHAREHOLDERS - BASIC $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 155,093,805 149,933,639 92,264,221 NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO JUSHI SHAREHOLDERS - DILUTED $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 188,122,697 149,933,639 92,264,221





JUSHI HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 120,431 $ 85,857 Accounts receivable, net 987 859 Investments in securities 5,874 7,934 Inventory, net 25,494 12,966 Biological assets 2,993 3,962 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,555 4,691 Total current assets $ 164,334 $ 116,269 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property, plant and equipment $ 157,392 $ 72,471 Other intangible assets, net 136,458 132,028 Goodwill 34,745 31,055 Other non-current assets 11,011 7,456 Non-current restricted cash 450 - Total long-term assets $ 340,056 $ 243,010 Total assets $ 504,390 $ 359,279 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 49,437 $ 30,439 Other debt 1,375 261 Promissory notes payable 120 1,338 Lease obligations 9,317 4,716 Total current liabilities $ 60,249 $ 36,754 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Promissory notes payable $ 5,736 $ 3,081 Senior notes 50,273 50,566 Derivative liabilities 190,274 205,361 Lease obligations 80,209 34,494 Deferred tax liabilities 24,766 23,798 Other debt 4,873 3,475 Total liabilities $ 416,380 $ 357,529 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Share capital and share reserves $ 375,640 $ 263,914 Accumulated deficit (287,630 ) (264,091 ) Total Jushi shareholders' equity $ 88,010 $ (177 ) Non-controlling interests - 1,927 Total equity $ 88,010 $ 1,750 Total liabilities and equity $ 504,390 $ 359,279





JUSHI HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (22,041 ) $ (25,206 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, including amounts in cost of goods sold $ 4,186 $ 2,139 Share-based payments 5,947 2,530 Fair value changes in derivative warrants (11,741 ) 1,161 Net gain on business combinations - (2,202 ) (Gains) losses on investments and financial assets (1,297 ) 5,878 Losses (gains) on debt and warrant modifications 3,815 (267 ) Non-cash interest expense 8,728 3,326 Deferred income taxes (112 ) (3,247 ) Fair value changes on sale of inventory and on biological assets (1,680 ) (108 ) Non-cash other expense 82 792 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable $ (116 ) $ 340 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (532 ) (1,917 ) Inventory and biological assets (9,694 ) (2,051 ) Other assets (819 ) 338 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,344 11,522 Net cash flows used in operating activities $ (4,930 ) $ (6,972 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ (5,166 ) $ (5,727 ) Purchases and deposits for property, plant and equipment (41,526 ) (9,804 ) Proceeds from (payments for) investments 3,251 (4,354 ) Proceeds from note receivable - 5,193 Net cash flows used in investing activities $ (43,441 ) $ (14,692 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of shares for cash, net $ 85,660 $ - Proceeds from exercise of warrants and options 12,981 - (Payments for) proceeds from senior notes, including interest (11,988 ) 30,629 Principal and interest payments for promissory notes (1,697 ) (8,757 ) Payments for lease obligations (3,561 ) (764 ) Proceeds from other debt 2,313 - Repayments of other debt (181 ) - Payments for non-controlling interests - (1,850 ) Contributions from non-controlling interests - 1,993 Net cash flows provided by financing activities $ 83,527 $ 21,251 Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (132 ) (13 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 35,024 $ (426 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 85,857 38,936 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 120,881 $ 38,510

JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.(A)

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to providing financial measurements based on IFRS, the Company provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to IFRS financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes and to evaluate the Corporation’s financial performance. These non-IFRS financial measures are EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (both defined below). Management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-IFRS measures, the Company’s methods may differ from those used by others, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by others, thus limiting their usefulness. Accordingly, these non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures that are not defined under IFRS. Management believes EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our operating business performance. Management defines EBITDA as net income (loss), or “earnings”, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of the Company’s operating business performance and other one-time or non- recurring expenses. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before: (i) fair value changes included in inventory sold and biological assets; (ii) share-based compensation expense; (iii) fair value changes in derivatives; (iv) gains/losses on debt and warrant modifications; (v) gains and losses on investments and financial assets; (vi) acquisition and deal costs; (vii) severance costs; (viii) start-up costs; and (ix) gains/losses on legal settlements.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES JUSHI HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Net Income (loss) (1) $ 4,760 $ (26,801 ) $ (9,308 ) Income tax expense 6,100 6,433 1,017 Interest expense, net 5,998 6,556 3,397 Depreciation and amortization (2) 2,417 1,769 1,089 EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $ 19,275 $ (12,043 ) $ (3,805 ) Fair value changes included in inventory sold and biological assets (328 ) (1,352 ) (35 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,383 3,563 1,211 Fair value changes in derivatives (21,099 ) 9,358 3,748 Losses (gains) on debt and warrant modifications - 3,815 (235 ) Gains on investments and financial assets (124 ) (1,173 ) (2,332 ) Acquisition and deal costs (3) 870 238 159 Severance costs (3)(4) 1,839 - - Start-up costs (3)(5) 1,172 1,265 394 Losses on legal settlements 601 807 - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $ 4,589 $ 4,478 $ (895 )

(1) Net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Includes amounts that are included in cost of goods sold and in operating expenses.

(3) During the second quarter of 2021, we revised our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA to also adjust for the effects of acquisition and deal costs, severance costs and start-up costs. We revised our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that the fluctuations caused in our operating results from these items are not reflective of our core performance, and that the revised methodology provides management and investors more useful information to evaluate the operations of our business.

(4) Severance costs relate to a founder’s separation cost and to severance for former executives of a previously acquired business.

(5) Expansion and start-up costs incurred in order to prepare a location for its intended use. Start-up costs are expensed as incurred and are not indicative of ongoing operations of each new location.