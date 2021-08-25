Silence Therapeutics to Participate in September Investor Conferences
25 August 2021
LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company management will present at two virtual investor conferences in September, details of which can be found below:
Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Friday, September 10th
Time: 11:45am EDT / 4:45pm BST
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date: Monday, September 13th
Time: On-demand starting at 7:00am EDT / 12:00pm BST
Webcasts of the fireside chat and presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.
Enquiries:
|Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
ir@silence-therapeutics.com
|Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208
| Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
|European PR
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Angela Gray / Chris Welsh
silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address iron-loading anemia conditions. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.