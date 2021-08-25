New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Road Weather Information Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127613/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include origination of advanced information technologies, escalating advancements in weather sensing technology, and growing expenditure on sea, road, and railway transport.



Global Road Weather Information Systems Market: Market Dynamics



Reduced environmental pollution and reduced winter road maintenance costs are the key factors propelling the adoption of road weather information systems across the globe. In addition, these road weather information systems consist of advanced weather monitoring technology that record and communicate road weather information for road alerts and maintenance scheduling. This characteristic is highly contributing to the growth of road weather information systems market. The longstanding and deployment issues with ice and snow are the main factors which will hamper the expansion of the road weather information systems market.



Sensor technologies in road weather information systems to watch road weather are integrated in road weather information systems, which is that the latest trend within the road weather information systems market.



On the other hand, the high complexity in the deployment of road weather information systems is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, adoption of emerging technologies like sensor technologies in road weather information systems, such as visibility sensors temperature sensors, and weather sensors will further boost for the Road Weather Information Systems market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Road Weather Information Systems



According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the COVID-19 pandemic is negatively affecting the quantity and quality of road weather information and forecasts, as well as atmospheric and climate monitoring. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on road weather information system may exacerbate multi-hazard risks at a single country level.



By End User



Railways Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The railways segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period. For the operation of the railway service weather information is needed that is related to a line section, specific warning levels have to be considered and automation is required to ensure that the person in charge receives the warning at the right time. And a selectively much higher resolution is needed than currently available. To fulfill these requirements for weather forecast, the railways need weather information system that provides four levels of weather forecast. The automated system ensures that the right person in charge receives the warning at the right time.



By Geography



North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



North America region is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the introduction of advanced winter road weather information technologies by vendors, which is enhancing the raise of the road weather information systems market in the U.S. Severe cold weather experienced in North America boosts the adoption of road weather information systems. Government in the North America region is introducing advanced winter road weather information system technologies, which in turn is estimated to boost the road weather information system market in this region.



