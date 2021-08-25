Sharonview Federal Credit Union Sponsors College Athletics

Indian Land, S.C., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As college students return to campus for the fall term, Sharonview Federal Credit Union is excited to sponsor athletics at three universities in the Carolinas. Partnering with Sharonview, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, are the UNC Charlotte 49ers, Furman University Paladins and Wofford College Terriers.

The partnerships include the football programs at each of the three universities. Each sponsorship includes:

• Free tickets. Sharonview will offer its members free tickets to all home games. Registration for tickets is available at sharonview.org/collegesports. Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

• Family fun. Specifically, there’s the Kickoff Kid program for each athletic program’s respective home games. Each home game will feature one lucky child, between the ages of 5 and 12, who is registered and pre-selected to be the Kickoff Kid. The Kickoff Kids get to join their team on the sidelines and retrieve kicking tees.

Each Kickoff Kid and their families will be treated to four tickets to the game and accompanying hospitality passes. In addition to the on-field fun, a video message about Sharonview, featuring that game’s Kid, will be played for the fans in attendance. To register for a chance at the Kickoff Kid opportunity, go to sharonview.org/collegesports.

Sharonview is proud to sponsor local collegiate athletic programs and looks forward to supporting these home teams throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Go 49ers, Paladins and Terriers!

Sharonview began its partnership with the 49ers in 2016. It added the Paladins and Terriers to its sponsorship roster in 2020, but the pandemic halted athletic events. While Sharonview hopes these teams – and teams everywhere – are able to play the entire season, it will keep members and employees updated of any changes that might arise due to the pandemic.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.7 billion and operates 19 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.