Cloud POS Market by Component, Service, Organization Size and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Cloud-based point of sale (cloud-based POS) is a type of point-of-sale system where information for transaction processing comes from a remote cloud service. In general, POS refers to the place where purchases happen, for instance, at a cashier’s kiosk or at a hostess desk (or side table) at a restaurant.

One of the reasons that cloud-based sales point (POS) makes such an impact on retail space is that many companies recognize the usefulness and benefits of using mobile devices as modern cash registers. This leads to a major commercial revolution and, in many cases, outdated heritage systems involving special POS registration machines. In increasingly business contexts, these are being replaced by the use of a smartphone or mobile phone that uses sophisticated POS software.

Improving workplace productivity, efficiency, and dynamic decision-making ability of organizations and businesses is one of the primary factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, Cloud POS solutions help organizations save operational and functional costs which is further propelling the market growth during the forecast period. However, data security and privacy concerns related to the use of cloud POS are mainly restraining the market growth. Furthermore, growing acceptance of cloud-based systems in small and medium level enterprises and developments in the retail sector is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The cloud POS market is mainly segmented on the basis of component, services, application and organization size. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on services, the market is segmented into implementation and integration, training and consulting and support and maintenance. Based on application, the market is segmented into retail and consumer goods, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality and healthcare. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into SME and large enterprise. The Cloud POS market is primarily studied across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are Square, Inc., Cegid, UTC Retail, Shopkeep, PAR Technology, Shopify, B2B Soft, Intuit, Lightspeed and Oracle



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the cloud POS market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of cloud POS market for the period 2020–2028 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

Solution

Services



By Service

Implementation and Integration

Training and Consulting

Support and maintenance



By Organization Size

SME

Large Enterprise



By Application

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Transport and Logistics

Healthcare



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• B2B Soft

• Cegid

• Intuit Inc.

• Lightspeed

• Oracle Corporation

• PAR Technology Corp.

• Shopify Inc.

• ShopKeep by Lightspeed

• Square, Inc.

• UTC RETAIL

