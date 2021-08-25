New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fondant Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127611/?utm_source=GNW

5% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising disposable income, escalating demand for sweet dishes, and accessibility of various ice cream flavors.



Global Fondant Market: Market Dynamics



Huge number of consumers are inclining towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which has led to the higher consumption of food and food ingredients with potential health benefits. Currently, consumers became more conscious about their diets, due to which, they’re spending on a holistic approach to health and wellness, which incorporates almost every aspect of life. Additionally, consumers are increasingly participating in fitness activities that enhance well-being, like eating natural and organic food, alongside following a special diet.



Thus, the marketplace for organic fondant is rapidly learning the pace, globally, due to a rise within the health and wellness awareness among the population, alongside the growing number of highly affluent consumers who have an interest within the trend for healthy food. Consumers also are increasingly trying to find clean label products and avoiding artificial ingredients.



On the other hand, the health issue associated with consumption of more sweet and sugar is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, inclination for fondant containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies will further boost for the Fondant market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Fondant



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the bakers are growing initiatives to look at the positive side to keep their business afloat. Even as permanent shutdown of many outlets has affected business activities, the gradual reopening of business outlets in the hotel/restaurant/cafe (HoReCa) industry are reviving the revenue flow.



By Application



Bakery Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The Bakery segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period. Fondant is gaining traction in bakery segment due to the growing interest of consumers in decorative and appealing products. The growing bakery industry is the key factor for the overall growth of fondant. Various bakery manufacturers are focusing on introducing novel fondant product with innovative ingredients such as foaming agents to meet the growing consumer preference and demand for unique tastes and flavors. Bakery chains/industry and artisan productions together account for half of the overall share among end uses. However, with the steady growth in the bakery sector and product innovation, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.



By Geography



Europe Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



Europe region is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about essential fondant tools and the demonstration of cake covering with the help of stencil and fondant ribbons are contributing to the expansion of the Europe fondant market. Rolled fondants are being used by award-winning chefs in the hospitality industry to ensure repeat customers at hotels. This is evident since the U.K.-based online stores like Redmond are publishing recipes like the making of chocolate fondants. Do it yourself (DIY) and ready to use silicone based molds within the shape of seashells, leaves, and alphabets are growing popular among bakers to innovate in cake decorations. Food grade silicone molds are acting as a key driver for the Europe fondant market, as bakers and interior designers are ready to simplify their labor on fondants in theme-based cakes.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Arctos Creme Sp. z o.o.

• Barry Callebaut Schweiz AG

• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

• Cake & Craft

• Couplet Sugars

• Dawn Food Products, Inc

• Global Sugar Art

• Holger Food Group Sp. z o. o

• JF Renshaw Ltd

• Kerekes Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Inc

• NAFTA

• Pfeifer & Langen GmbH & Co. KG

• PURATOS GROUP

• The Lucks Company

• WILTON BRANDS LLC

• Zeelandia International

• Zukán



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127611/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________