The global silicon photomultiplier market size was valued at $113.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $221.0 million by 2030, to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030

The system output is a time sequence of current pulse, which has a discrete dispersal of amplitudes such as A, 2A, and 3A.

The global silicon photomultiplier market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in need for accurate diagnosis in the healthcare industry and increase in demand for advanced driver assistance system. In addition, silicon photomultipliers are extensively used for a range of applications, including threat detection, recycling, and 3D ranging. However, technological limits such as higher noise in silicon devices is a major restraint to the global silicon photomultiplier industry. On the contrary, growing application in the healthcare sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the silicon photomultiplier industry.

The global silicon photomultiplier market is segmented on the basis of type, device type, application, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is segmented into NUV SiPMs (NUV-HD SiPM technology and NUV-HD Cryo SiPM technology) and RGB SiPMs (high-cell count RGB SiPMs and low-cell count RGB SiPMs). By device type, the market is segmented into analog SiPMs and digital SiPMs. On the basis of application, the market is divided into LiDAR, medical imaging, high energy physics, hazard & threat detection, and others. By industry vertical, market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, it & telecommunication, aerospace, oil & gas, and others.

Region wise, the silicon photomultiplier market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• NUV SiPMs

o NUV-HD SiPM Technology

o NUV-HD Cryo SiPM Technology

• RGB SiPMs

o High-cell Count RGB SiPMs

o Low-cell Count RGB SiPMs



BY DEVICE TYPE

• Analog SiPMs

• Digital SiPMs



BY APPLICATION

• LiDAR

• Medical Imaging

• High Energy Physics

• Hazard & Threat Detection

• Others



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecommunication

• Aerospace

• Oil & Gas

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• AdvanSiD

• Broadcom Inc.

• Cremat Inc

• Excelitas Technologies Corporation

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Ketek GMBH

• On Semiconductor

• Philips

• Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.

• TE Connectivity

