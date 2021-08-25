New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Landscaping Tools Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127609/?utm_source=GNW

5% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include escalating expenditure on garden tools, rise in popularity of landscaping in emerging regions and demographic and geographic suitability.



Global Landscaping Tools Market: Market Dynamics



Numerous countries around the world have been shifting to eco friendly organic environment by installing urban/indoor gardening in their houses. Therefore, there is a scope from these types of customers to strengthen the sales of the tools used for gardening such as small hand tools and power tools.



Moreover, with the rising awareness among the households regarding the conservation of environment by improving the green cover, the opportunities for new as well as exiting players in the landscaping tools market augmenting during the forecast period.



On the other hand, the huge cost of equipment used to apply the material is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, growing trend of kitchen/ indoor gardening will further boost for the Landscaping Tools market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Landscaping Tools



Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, landscaping tools manufacturers faced challenges, such as shortage of labor and supply chain disruptions, which have been leading to lower sales. However, owing to the rising gardening and landscaping activities, the sales of landscaping tools has been higher after few months, when there is up-liftment of lockdown in several countries. During the pandemic, many countries have seen a growing trend in home gardening. As people started questioning the food supply chains, their transparency, and their food safety, that have became a serious concern. Alternatively, people started to grow their own fresh produce at home to eliminate these concerns. This will further demands the magnification of landscaping tools globally.



By Product



Lawnmowers Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The lawnmowers segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period. Lawn mowers also have a push handle or steering wheel that helps propel, move or turn the tool in different directions. Lawn mowers are widely used around the world for chopping, trimming or mowing grass patches, gardens, and fields, lawns to ensure that the grass is well-groomed and grows at an even, appropriate height. A typical lawn mower uses one or more blades that move or revolve in order to cut the grass at an even height. Mowing machines are usually easy to move around, thanks to the wheels or rollers attached to them.



By Geography



North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



North America region is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to its high-sweat-equity and low-cost profession that offers immigrants and first-generation Americans a starting point and a gateway into the conventional economy. The people in the country are focusing on a green backyard for good air quality and recreational activities. Consequently, most land companies are spending on improving the world round the property and expanding the landscaped area within the region. Hence, geographic and demographic suitability, policy changes, and therefore the use of advanced technology are the main factors that are expected to drive the marketplace for landscaping tools in North America.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

• Falcon Garden Tools

• Fiskars Corporation

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna AB

• Makita Corporation

• MTD Products, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

• The Toro Co.



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127609/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________